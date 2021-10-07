Jon Gosselin Reveals How Daughter Hannah, 17, Is Helping Out With Shopping For A Cause Charity

Jon Gosselin is getting his holiday shopping done early this year by shopping for charity and EXCLUSIVELY how daughter Hannah helped him get started!

Jon Gosselin, 44, is an engineer, not a social media pro — but he’s got his kids to help out with that second part. The reality alum is thankful daughter Hannah Gosselin, 17, was nearby to pitch in as he gets a head start on shopping for a good cause before the holiday season. “I do a lot [more] on my Instagram stories than when I post on my wall,” Jon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing a video he posted on his social about Coresight Research’s Second Annual 10.10 Livestream Shopping Festival taking place virtually on Oct. 10.

“I said, ‘I’ll do the video and then you add the GIF and then you do the swipe up.’ So it was a partnership. She was laying there doing her FaceTime with her friends and I said, ‘Can you pause that right now?’ I did the video. It took me 3,000 takes. I kept messing up and then I was like, ‘Oh! Add this and do this!’ and she was adding in all of this stuff and I’m like, ‘Alright, I think I like it,’ and then she added it all and I thought, ‘Thank God.’ I don’t know what I’d do.”

Hannah and her brother Collin Gosselin, 17, are a part of the famous sextuplets from the hit TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, along with their twin sisters Mady and Cara Gosselin, 20. The pair have lived with their father for a handful of years now after their father obtained custody of them in 2018, nine years after filing for divorce from their estranged mother Kate Gosselin, 46. Their other brothers and sisters, Leah, Aiden, Joel and Alexis, live full-time with Kate and do not have a relationship with Jon.

The daddy-daughter duo’s bond is special and they compliment each other well. “I think it’s a mutual thing,” Jon added. “I take care of all the ins of everything like the car and the insurance and the finances and all those kinds of things and she takes care of all the multimedia. I take care of the network. She’s the software engineer and I’m the network engineer. It’s a match made in heaven.”

Collin and Hannah’s Christmas list has already been handed to Jon, and he says it’s quite unique to say the least. “They ask for interesting things like, ‘Can I get a new comforter?'” Jon revealed. “They do their own lists. They use apps. It’s kind of like lists and they send me the link or they add it to their Amazon cart which is ironic because I work for Amazon. They do their lists and they send it to me in one big swoop. They’ll say, ‘You don’t have to get everything on there!’ but they’ll send me 50 things so then I just pick through things. They send stuff like furniture. Who sends furniture in their Christmas list? It’s funny.”

Jon is unsure what to get his own kids this holidays season, so in the meantime, he’s happy to spend time with them giving back. “We like to donate to different charities as well,” Jon said of the shopping festival where brands and consumers donate up to 10% to participating charities. “Opportunity House is a big one for me in my area where I live, but I try to teach my kids that as well. Especially during COVID, we’ve been doing that one for 2 years now. Giving back’s you’ve got that whole thing with rent and mortgage payments going on with the relief so you’re going to have a lot more homeless people now as well.”

Coresight Research has partnered with Access Beauty Insiders to bring more beauty brands to the shopping experience for the event that will run from 10am-10pm EST. The event in partnership with Livestream shopping platforms CommentSold, Smartzer, Firework and 1:1 live video co-shopping platform, GhostRetail. Shoppers can expect other celebrity participants such as Phaedra Parks, Erica Rose and Natalie Nunn.