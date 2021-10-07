See Pics

Irina Shayk’s Mini-Me Daughter Lea, 4, Looks Adorable In Tulle Dress — See Cute Pics

Irina Shayk took her look-alike daughter, Lea, out for a walk in NYC when she looked adorable in a little floral dress.

Irina Shayk, 35, and her daughter, Lea, are seriously twins. The mother-daughter-duo looked amazing when they went for a stroll in New York City on October 7, looking fashionable in their outfits. Irina rocked a black Burberry The Westminster trench coat with a pair of black wide-leg trousers and patent leather loafers. Meanwhile, Lea, 4, looked adorable in a cream tulle dress covered in delicate floral embroidery.

Irina Shayk & her daughter Lea, 4, looked fabulous when they were out in NYC on Oct. 7. Irina rocked a Burberry trench coat while Lea wore a tulle dress covered in floral embellishments. (Robert O’Neil/SplashNews)

Lea, who has bright blonde hair like her dad, Bradley Cooper, accessorized her dress with a pair of black and white cheetah print sneakers and a cream cardigan.

Lea is seriously taking notes from her mom’s style book and the past few months she has rocked a ton of adorable outfits – each one cuter than the next. One of our favorites was her outfit this summer while she was out with her dad.

Lea looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny white embroidered dress with sheer poofy sleeves and floral embellishments. She topped her look off with a gold chain necklace, butterfly patterned mary-jane shoes with socks, and a cute little ponytail. While Lea rocked a fancy outfit, her dad opted for a more casual ensemble featuring navy blue straight leg trousers, a blue graphic T-shirt, and sneakers.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was her short-sleeve blue cotton dress covered in a pink floral pattern. She topped her look off with white sneakers and her gold mask chain.

Lea is always rocking some sort of adorable dress and another one of stylish outfits was when she was out with Bradley wearing a sleeveless red and white dress covered in poppy flowers with a ruched bodice.