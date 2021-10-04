Lizzo Fans Furious After She Meets Chris Brown & Calls Him Her ‘Favorite Person’ In The World

Lizzo gushed over her feelings for Chris Brown while meeting him and taking a photo, in a newly released video, and fans took to Twitter to share their opinions.

Lizzo fans are letting the world know how they feel about footage showing her meeting and praising Chris Brown. In a newly released clip, which was shared to Twitter, the 33-year-old singer can be seen greeting the 32-year-old ex boyfriend of Rihanna backstage somewhere and calling him her “favorite person” before smiling and posing for a pic. “You my favorite person in the whole f–king world,” she says before hilariously telling others to steer clear so she can take a solo photo with him.

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video: “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.”pic.twitter.com/QcSYrCiOm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 2, 2021

Once the clip made its way around, Twitter users started responding with mixed comments, due to Chris’ controversial background, which involves physical abuse allegations. “You can’t defend this,” one user wrote while another shared, “Lizzo, girl, you were doing so well…” Others defended the “Juice” crooner and claimed she “didn’t want to be rude” during the meeting. “I know it’s taboo to say but a lot of people are fans of him as an artist. That doesn’t mean they condone his bad behavior,” one person pointed out.

Lizzo girl you were doing so well… — DG ⓭🧣 (@historyitstime) October 2, 2021

I know it's taboo to say but a lot of people are fans of him as an artist. That doesn't mean they condone his bad behavior. — ashley 💖💃🏾💖 (@keeponsmiIin) October 3, 2021

The video of Lizzo’s interaction with Chris was released just three months after he was under police investigation after a woman alleged that he physically assaulted her at his home. Although authorities arrived at the San Fernando Valley house to check on the situation, it was later reported that the woman had not sustained any injuries.

Before the latest allegation, Chris made headlines in 2018, when a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted and imprisoned at his home by people in his entourage. He also, of course, made headlines in 2009, when he was sentenced to five years probation after assaulting Rihanna at one point during their relationship. Photos of her injuries, including a busted lip, a black eye, and bruises, were plastered all over the internet, and it led to many heated discussions among media outlets and fans.

Rihanna went on to forgive Chris years later and they rekindled their romance in 2012 before breaking up for good in 2013. “It took me a long time. I was angry for a long time. I was resentful, I held a grudge. I was dark. I was angry. It was coming out in my music and my clothes and my attitude. I didn’t like that feeling. It was heavy,” Rihanna told Oprah Winfrey about her feelings, in an interview that took place shortly after they rekindled their flame.