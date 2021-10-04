Watch

Lizzo Fans Furious After She Meets Chris Brown & Calls Him Her ‘Favorite Person’ In The World

Lizzo, Chris Brown
Shutterstock
Lizzo arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. Arrivals - 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Lizzo 40th Brit Awards, Press Room, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020 Wearing Dundas, Custom
Lizzo 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Lizzo 47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019 Wearing Valentino, Custom View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Lizzo gushed over her feelings for Chris Brown while meeting him and taking a photo, in a newly released video, and fans took to Twitter to share their opinions.

Lizzo fans are letting the world know how they feel about footage showing her meeting and praising Chris Brown. In a newly released clip, which was shared to Twitter, the 33-year-old singer can be seen greeting the 32-year-old ex boyfriend of Rihanna backstage somewhere and calling him her “favorite person” before smiling and posing for a pic. “You my favorite person in the whole f–king world,” she says before hilariously telling others to steer clear so she can take a solo photo with him.

Once the clip made its way around, Twitter users started responding with mixed comments, due to Chris’ controversial background, which involves physical abuse allegations. “You can’t defend this,” one user wrote while another shared, “Lizzo, girl, you were doing so well…” Others defended the “Juice” crooner and claimed she “didn’t want to be rude” during the meeting. “I know it’s taboo to say but a lot of people are fans of him as an artist. That doesn’t mean they condone his bad behavior,” one person pointed out.

The video of Lizzo’s interaction with Chris was released just three months after he was under police investigation after a woman alleged that he physically assaulted her at his home. Although authorities arrived at the San Fernando Valley house to check on the situation, it was later reported that the woman had not sustained any injuries.

Before the latest allegation, Chris made headlines in 2018, when a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted and imprisoned at his home by people in his entourage. He also, of course, made headlines in 2009, when he was sentenced to five years probation after assaulting Rihanna at one point during their relationship. Photos of her injuries, including a busted lip, a black eye, and bruises, were plastered all over the internet, and it led to many heated discussions among media outlets and fans.

Related Gallery

Chris Brown -- Photos Of The R&B Star

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - American rapper Chris Brown seen out and about in London for the first time since his assault charge in 2009. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: OVOWAZZA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement.Pictured: Chris BrownBACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Rihanna went on to forgive Chris years later and they rekindled their romance in 2012 before breaking up for good in 2013. “It took me a long time. I was angry for a long time. I was resentful, I held a grudge. I was dark. I was angry. It was coming out in my music and my clothes and my attitude. I didn’t like that feeling. It was heavy,” Rihanna told Oprah Winfrey about her feelings, in an interview that took place shortly after they rekindled their flame.