Niecy Nash Looks Sexier Than Ever In Green Latex Lingerie Set By Savage X Fenty — Watch

Niecy Nash
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Niecy Nash Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime, Arrivals, The Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Oct 2019
Niecy Nash 51st NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Dinner, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2020 Wearing Chiara Boni
Niecy Nash poses at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, in Beverly Hills, Calif 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
The beloved actress took to Instagram to share some sexy snaps of herself wearing pieces from Rihanna’s line, breaking the internet along the way.

Hot damn, Niecy Nash! The TV and film star looked icy hot on Friday, October 1, posting two videos to her Instagram page to showcase her stellar bod in some gorgeous lingerie. The Reno 911! star posted two clips of herself wearing some racy pieces from Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty line, complete with latex and sparkle.

In the first clip, Niecy wore a jade-colored latex lingerie set, complete with elbow-length gloves, a corset held up by a super sexy harness, and thigh-high, high-heeled boots. For the next shot, Niecy donned a sky blue-colored sequin piece that lay over her chest and tied at her waist, complete with matching panties. The Claws actress completed her looks with long, red nails and sultry bedroom hair, definitely making sure to zoom in on all her goodies for the two videos!

When @badgalriri x @savagexfenty wants you to have a great night!” the actress exclaimed in the caption, shouting out the designer and her show-stopping line. She added, “@jessicabettsmusic what’s good?” to tease her wife, Jessica Betts, whom she married in a surprise ceremony in August 2020. 

“The Betts household will be jumping this weekend,” quipped actress Laverne Cox in the comments section, as numerous other fans followed suite with their praise of Niecy’s smokin’ bod. “You look too good,” wrote one user while another joked, “My phone just melted,” adding numerous fire emojis.

Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash attends the Marcell Von Berlin show, 2021. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Although Niecy wasn’t afraid of a little attention in her spicy lingerie, the 51-year-old typically likes to keep things pretty low key, shocking fans when she tied the knot with Jessica last summer. Although the move came as a surprise to many, Niecy was happy to share that her family definitely approved of her new wife. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in May, the Masked Singer host said that her children get along with Jessica “amazing,“ adding, “Matter of fact, my youngest has a date to come over. They’re going to record music later today. She’s not coming to see me. They love her.”