Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Hold Hands As They Stroll Through Disneyland — Photos

Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess walked hand-in-hand at ‘The Happiest Place On Earth’ ahead of their next ‘DWTS’ performance.

Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, took a brief break from Dancing with the Stars rehearsals to spend some time at Disneyland on Thursday, September 30. The loved-up couple hit up the iconic park in Anaheim, California, and they were photographed holding hands while looking happy as could be at ‘The Happiest Place On Earth.’

Brian got into the Disney spirit by wearing a white Disneyland T-shirt with a graphic of Mickey Mouse, along with blue pants, white sneakers, and sunglasses. He carried around a bag of what seemed to be purchases made at the park in one hand, while he used the other hand to clutch onto his dance pro girlfriend.

Speaking of Sharna, she dressed fairly casual for the Disneyland outing in a bright blue shirt, ripped denim jeans, Ray Band sunglasses, and white sneakers. The couple looked as in love as ever while strolling through the park. A few of the other DWTS pairs, such as JoJo Siwa/Jenna Johnson and Olivia Jade/Valentin Chmerkovskiy, were also spotted at Disneyland on Thursday, so we can assume the whole cast filmed something magical for Monday’s show.

Brian and Sharna, who started dating in December 2020, have two performances under their belt together thus far on season 30 of DWTS. For week 2, they danced a Rumba to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, and earned a 23 out of 40 points from the judges panel. The couple’s performance was actually inspired by a romantic date they had at the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles.

Following the episode, Brian and Sharna spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about whether or not they have fears about letting each other down while on DWTS. “My fear was I don’t want to stress the relationship because I know me as a choreographer and as a coach, I’m obsessive. I’m tough. And I put the pressure on,” Sharna explained. Brian, meanwhile, told the reporters, “there is that stress of like, this is what she does, but can she do it with me? And it’s not a doubt of her. It’s a doubt of myself, for sure.”