Sharon Stone, 63, Sparkles In Silver Sequins With Prince Albert At ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere In Monaco

Sharon Stone looked gorgeous in a sparkly sequin dress as she posed with Prince Albert at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere in Monaco.

Sharon Stone, 63, does not age and the actress proved that when she attended the No Time To Die premiere in Monaco on Sept. 29. Sharon donned a gorgeous silver sequin Dolce & Gabbana midi dress that hugged her toned frame perfectly. The bedazzled dress featured spaghetti straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline. She accessorized the dress with diamond hoop earrings, a white face mask, and a pair of crystal strap heels.

Sharon spent the night with Prince Albert of Monaco, who opted to wear a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers. This was the second time the pair have been together in the past month and they both attended the Monte-Carlo Planetary Health gala on Sept. 23, where Sharon was honored.

Sharon absolutely slayed in this sparkly dress and her outfits have been on point lately. Sharon attended the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, celebrating “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” For the event, Sharon rocked a long-sleeve fitted black Thom Browne gown with sequin stripes all over it, paired with a matching, oversized cape, which she later took off to flaunt her gown.

Another one of our favorite red carpet looks from Sharon recently, was her stunning Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2020 Couture gown at The Story of My Wife premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on July 14. The dress was bright blue and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. The tulle dress was completely covered in bright, colorful 3D floral embellishments while the skirt was extra poofy with a long train in the back.