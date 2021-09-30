See Pics

Lady Gaga Rocks Sheer Nude Dress With Feathers As She Performs At LA Concert — Photos

Christopher Polk/AP/Shutterstock
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock (1134113aj) Lady Gaga 'Friday Night with Jonathan Ross' TV Programme, London, Britain - 05 Mar 2010 The Queen of Weird was on the talk show to perform, chat and parade a succession of jaw-dropping outfits. Lady Gaga told host Ross that she “would rather die than have my fans not see me in a pair of high heels…wigs and hats.” Bemoaning the current state of celebrities she commented: ‘You see legendary people taking out their trash, I think it’s destroying showbusiness. I feel completely detached from the celebrity world - you never see me falling out of nightclubs.” She mourned the loss of designer Alexander McQueen, admitted to having no friends in the music business, praised the Queen and Britain, before revealing that she has no time for a relationship and is virtually homeless as she is always on the road. She performed ‘Brown Eyes’ and new single ‘Telephone’. Also appearing were actor Stephen Moyer of ‘True Blood’ vampire TV series and West End singer Michael Ball.
In this image distributed, Lady Gaga performs New York, New York during a globally streamed performance brought exclusively to fans by Westfield at Line 204 in Los Angeles to celebrate her new jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, out Oct. 1 Lady Gaga Celebrates Love For Sale Album with Globally Streamed Performance Brought to Fans Exclusively by Westfield, Los Angeles, United States - 30 Sep 2021
Lady Gaga sings songs from her new jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, during a globally streamed performance brought to fans exclusively by Westfield. (Photo - Christopher Polk for Westfield) Lady Gaga Celebrates Love For Sale Album with Globally Streamed Performance Brought to Fans Exclusively by Westfield, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Sep 2021
Lady Gaga dazzles in a nude dress with feathers during a performance in Los Angeles. The ensemble was designed by her fashion designer sister Natali.

Lady Gaga emitted old Hollywood glam during a performance in Los Angeles to celebrate Love For Sale, her new jazz album with legendary singer Tony Bennett. The singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, 35, wore a dazzling semi-sheer nude dress with feathers by her fashion designer sister Natali for the globally streamed performance on September 30.

Lady Gaga performs in Los Angeles on September 30 (Christopher Polk/AP/Shutterstock)

During the performance, the star also wore a long black dress with off-shoulder detailing and a high leg slit. The ensemble, accompanied by a top hat, was also designed by her sister and her brand, Topo Studio. The Grammy winner completed her look with an elegant bun and her blonde bangs cascading down on each side of her face.

Out on October 1, Love For Sale marks the second album collaboration between Lady Gaga and Tony. The dynamic duo released Cheek to Cheek, a blend of jazz and traditional pop, in September 2014. The album earned them a Grammy in 2015 for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. The album trailer for Love For Sale, which will be Tony’s last studio album, was unveiled earlier this week.

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Lady Gaga attempts to be incognito as she makes a swift exit from LAX in Los Angeles. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In the clip, the Star Is Born actress spoke about her “intergenerational friendship” with the singer, calling the collaboration “special.” She said, “I hope that I can make Tony proud throughout my career by carrying jazz forward and continuing to sing it,” the singer mused. “This has been really special and it’s a time I’ll never forget. And I can only hope and pray that when people hear this record, they know the value of that sort of intergenerational friendship.”

On Instagram on Thursday, Lady Gaga shared a series of images from the performance in Los Angeles. “It was a joy to sing for you today, thank you for watching online or joining in person, and for coming together with me to celebrate ‘Love For Sale’! @itstonybennett and I are so excited for you to hear our album.” The star also thanked her sister for her wardrobe, adding “And thank you to my talented sister @germ_aphobenotta @topostudiony for designing my beautiful costumes for the show!”