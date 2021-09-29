Fashion

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

idris elba
Old Boy's Club/BACKGRID
Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, LZa Seydoux and Cary Fukunaga 'No Time To Die' World Premiere, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 28 Sep 2021
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Celebrities attend the James Bond 'No Time to Die' afterparty at Annabel's in London. Pictured: Idris Elba - Sabrina Dhowre BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Old Boy's Club / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Celebrity Guests leaving The 'No Time To Die' 007 James Bond Premier After Party In London held at Annabel's Club in Mayfair after his final appearance in the James Bond films. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Daniel Craig, Ella Loudon. Photo credit: BB/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791715_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrity Guests leaving The 'No Time To Die' 007 James Bond Premier After Party In London held at Annabel's Club in Mayfair after his final appearance in the James Bond films. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Daniel Craig, Ella Loudon. Photo credit: BB/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791715_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28.

Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.

idris elba
Idris Elba & his wife, Sabrina, looked fabulous at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party in London on Sept. 28, when they both rocked Dolce & Gabbana. Sabrina rocked this sexy sheer midi dress & Idris wore a fitted blue suit. (Old Boy’s Club/BACKGRID)

The Dolce & Gabbana Ruched Cotton-Blend Tulle Midi Dress hugged her curvy frame perfectly and featured long sleeves and a high neck. Under the sheer mesh material, you could clearly see her cheeky underwear, which showed off major skin from behind. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy slingback black heels and a voluminous blowout.

Meanwhile, Idris looked as handsome as ever when he donned a fitted blue Dolce & Gabbana suit with a crisp white button-down shirt underneath, a skinny black tie, and a pair of black leather shoes.

Related Gallery

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre -- PICS

London, UNITED KINGDOM - Celebrities attend the James Bond 'No Time to Die' afterparty at Annabel's in London. Pictured: Idris Elba - Sabrina Dhowre BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Old Boy's Club / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba 'Yardie' film premiere, London, UK - 21 Aug 2018 UK premiere of Idris Elba's crime drama based on the novel by Victor Headley, about a young Jamaican man who meets the criminal who shot his brother ten years earlier, at BFI Southbank, London
Sabrina Dhowre 'Yardie' film premiere, London, UK - 21 Aug 2018

It was totally fitting that Idris attended the after-party for the new film, considering he’s a favorite to play the next James Bond. While many fans of the Luther star want him to play the iconic role, Idris has been super secretive about the idea.

Back in June of 2019, Idris spoke about the possibility with Vanity Fair, saying, “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey. Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah!’ That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond.'”