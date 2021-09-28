Carrie Ann Inaba Is Red Hot In Her ‘Power Color’ For The First ‘DWTS’ Elimination & Praises The ‘Fierce Competition’

We’ve got the full breakdown of Carrie Ann Inaba’s ‘Lady in Red’ look for last night’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ episode, plus her thoughts on the performances!

This judge is on fire! Carrie Ann Inaba opted for a fierce, bright red and chic look for last night’s Dancing With The Stars episode, as we kicked things off with the first elimination of season 30! The longtime judge turned heads in a “fiery red gown by Stello,” that featured a “timeless silhouette with a keyhole detail for a little added flair,” explained her stylist Rhonda Spies. “We wanted to keep the look modern and decided on solid gold jewelry and a statement ring to add a little bling with jewels by Neil Lane and Dena Kemp.”

Carrie Ann noted that red is her “power color,” while talking to HollywoodLife about the look. “Tonight was our first elimination so I wanted to wear a strong color…Every season I try to work in a red dress look and this is ‘this seasons red dress.’ In some ways the color is my ‘power color; or as I like to put it, my spirit animals color of choice,” she told HL, exclusively.

Carrie Ann joked that on the nights she wears red, fellow judge Bruno Tonioli always teases her that “something will happen tonight!” “I just feel like there is more intensity to the night when I wear the color red. And there was that intensity in the ballroom tonight, for season 30, that was as fierce as ever!” the stylish judge said. “The comments the judges are making and giving to the contestants in week 2 are things we typically say and advise on in weeks 5 and 6, but this seasons level is just that high.”

The Hawaiian native was sure to bring her love for K-Pop into her vibrant ensemble by donning a sleek red-tinted wig found by her hair stylist Glenn Nutly. “Tonight’s look for Carrie Ann was inspired but Jane Birken and Francoise Hardy,” Nutly told HL. “I prepped the hair with vegan shampoo, conditioner and blowdry cream by Truity by Pravana. Blew it out with the Mermade blow dryer and a small long round brush by Ceramic + ion by Olivia Garden, giving slight twists in mostly straight hair. I then gave it a slightly rougher texture with products from the Navy Hair Care, which is also vegan, using their Pebble Beach Dry Texture Spray and finishing off with the Style Navigator Prep and Finishing Spray by the same line.”

When it came to glam, Carrie Ann’s makeup artist Marylin Lee Spiegel admitted she first wanted to do a “graphic look” to pair with the stunning red gown, but “after some thought, Carrie Ann felt that she wanted a softer look because of the intensity of elimination night, so i had to switch gears,” she told HL. Marylin opted for a “bronzy glowy palette,” and Carrie Ann was quick to compliment the bottom lashes which she said “definitely made this look!”

In last night’s first elimination of season 30, fans said goodbye to Martin Kove and Britt Stewart. “I want to send my respect to Martin Kove and Britt who really did their best. It’s always hard to see people go, but they should feel proud of the work they did,” Carrie Ann said. She also wished her friend Cheryl Burke a speedy recovery as she battles a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

The judge also gave special recognition to contestants Amanda Kloots and JoJo Siwa. Amanda earned the highest score of the night, a 32 out of 40, for her foxtrot with partner Alan Bersten, while JoJo and Jenna Johnson came in a closet second with a 31 out of 40 for their cha cha. “Both contestants, and their dances, really took my breathe away tonight,” Carrie Ann told HL. “In addition, Jimmy Allen stood out for his passion and I love that Suni Lee is understanding and learning to let go and showing us a little more of her personality. That’s one of the highlights of my job to watch the contestants grow and come into their own and shine.”

Next Monday is Britney Spears week for DWTS and, sadly, another elimination! Be sure to tune in on ABC at 8 PM ET!