Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana With Subtle Tribute During Trip To NYC — Photo

Meghan Markle stepped out in New York City with hubby Prince Harry while carrying the Dior Lady D-lite handbag, which is named after Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle, 40, used one notable accessory to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during her trip to New York City with husband Prince Harry, 37. After the royal couple appeared at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park on Saturday (Sept. 25), Meghan was photographed holding the Dior Lady-D handbag, which is named after Diana herself. Meghan exited the star-studded event in a white dress and black jacket as she clutched the black bag, while Harry walked beside his wife in a black and white suit.

The iconic handbag was gifted to Diana by the First Lady of France Bernadette Chirac in 1995, when the accessory was still known as the Chouchou. Diana used the bag in various colors for many public outings, including the 1996 Met Gala, and it was eventually renamed the Lady-D handbag. In 2019, Dior created the Lady D-Lite bag, which is what Meghan was carrying during her and Harry’s New York trip.

Meghan also paid homage to Diana on Saturday by wearing the late royal’s gold Cartier Tank Francaise watch, according to People. The watch was worn by Diana many times when she was still alive, such as a visit to London’s Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in 1997, per Daily Mail.

Meghan and Harry have been quite busy in the Big Apple. Leading up to their appearance at Global Citizen Live, which marked their first major public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana in June, they joined New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul at the One World Trade Center Observatory on Sept. 23, where they posed with the politicians. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and even stopped at a Harlem public school, where Meghan read to a second grade class from her book The Bench.

At Global Citizen Live, Meghan and Harry continued their push to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID. The pair spoke specifically about vaccine equity, and noted that “much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far.” Meghan told the crowd, “Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That’s the point, but that’s not happening.”