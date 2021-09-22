Katharine McPhee, 37, Shares Cheeky Texts & Lingerie Pic With Husband David Foster, 71: ‘Hot Mom’

New mom Katharine McPhee has shared a screenshot of her text conversation with David Foster, including a pic of her rocking lingerie.

Katharine McPhee, 37, is so loved up with her husband David Foster, 71. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, got flirty over text as they had a saucy exchange. “Texts with the husband @davidfoster,” Katharine captioned the screenshot, which included a pic of herself posing on a bed in a lacy blue bra and black underwear — see the pic here. The 37-year-old Smash alum added, “I’m an underwear model now.”

David then replied, “Vava vaVa-voom” before calling Katharine a “Hot mom.” He continued, “I tried you a bit ago but you are obviously busy stripping! You look amazing!!! Wow!!!” Katharine chimed in, “Stripping indeed.” As fans would know, the outing came just seven months after Katharine gave birth to a son named Rennie David Foster. She only recently revealed the name of her baby boy, who she welcomed on February 24.

“Okay, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the singer said while appearing on on Today with Hoda and Jenna, “We picked Rennie ’cause I’d actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out.” Katharine continued, “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

The American Idol alum also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that future play dates with their celebrity pals are a “must” for five-month-old Rennie, noting that Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, were close pals. “We have limited play dates due to being cautious with all that is happening right now. But playdates are a must in the future,” she told HL.