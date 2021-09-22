See Message

Katharine McPhee, 37, Shares Cheeky Texts & Lingerie Pic With Husband David Foster, 71: ‘Hot Mom’

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
David Foster, left, and Katharine Hope McPhee Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee share a kiss as they leave the San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster have dinner with friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.
Pregnant Katharine McPhee feeds her dog some food from her plate while enjoying an al fresco lunch with her husband David Foster at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Katharine looks cute in a black and white checkered dress with white Converse sneakers for the outing.
Weekend Writer

New mom Katharine McPhee has shared a screenshot of her text conversation with David Foster, including a pic of her rocking lingerie.

Katharine McPhee, 37, is so loved up with her husband David Foster, 71. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, got flirty over text as they had a saucy exchange. “Texts with the husband @davidfoster,” Katharine captioned the screenshot, which included a pic of herself posing on a bed in a lacy blue bra and black underwear — see the pic here. The 37-year-old Smash alum added, “I’m an underwear model now.”

Katharine and David. Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

David then replied, “Vava vaVa-voom” before calling Katharine a “Hot mom.” He continued, “I tried you a bit ago but you are obviously busy stripping! You look amazing!!! Wow!!!” Katharine chimed in, “Stripping indeed.” As fans would know, the outing came just seven months after Katharine gave birth to a son named Rennie David Foster. She only recently revealed the name of her baby boy, who she welcomed on February 24.

“Okay, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the singer said while appearing on on Today with Hoda and Jenna, “We picked Rennie ’cause I’d actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out.” Katharine continued, “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

Fresh off their recent Honeymoon, Katharine McPhee and new husband David Foster were all Smiles as they left dinner at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Katherine was showing her Massive diamond Wedding ring as her and David Laughed hysterically to a question that was asked about 'Having babies'.
Newly married Katharine McPhee and David Foster leave their wedding reception in Mayfair
Newly married Katharine McPhee and David Foster leave their wedding reception in Mayfair

Katharine and David. Image: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The American Idol alum also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that future play dates with their celebrity pals are a “must” for five-month-old Rennie, noting that Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, were close pals. “We have limited play dates due to being cautious with all that is happening right now. But playdates are a must in the future,” she told HL. 