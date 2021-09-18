See Pic

Katie Holmes Rocks Semi-Sheer Top While Out In NYC With Her Dog — Photo

katie holmes
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Katie Holmes attends the 14th annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar, in New York 2019 Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, New York, USA - 29 Apr 2019
New York City, NY - Katie Holmes, Kelly Bensimon, and Christian Siriano at an event for Vacheron Constantin in New York City. Pictured: Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Katie Holmes rocks a sequin pantsuit arriving to the Cristian Siriano show for NYFW in New York. Pictured: Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes looks stylish as she makes funny faces while out to dinner with a friend in New York City.Pictured: Katie HolmesBACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Batman Begins’ actress kept her outfit pretty casual, as she went for a peaceful stroll with her pup.

Comfort’s most important! Katie Holmes rocked a pretty simple look while running around with her dog in New York City on Friday September 17. The 42-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum sported a white top over a pair of light blue jeans, as she headed to her car. She also sported a light, tan-colored face mask, and comfy-looking pair of white New Balance sneakers. She also carried a large black-and-white patterned bag, as she stepped out.

Katie sported a white-top, while out with her dog in NYC. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

In another photo, Katie had thrown a light-brown coat on over the semi-sheer top, as she carried her tiny brown Chihuahua, named Honey, whom she takes care of with her 15-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, via DailyMailKatie has two dogs, who her daughter helps her out with plenty!

Whether it’s a casual look or a gorgeous outfit, Katie can really rock just about anything! The Jack and Jill actress showed off plenty of amazing looks during New York Fashion Week, like the sexy black, cutout dress that she rocked underneath a long button down shirt at the opening of Swiss luxury watch company Vacheron Constantin’s new store in New York on September 8. She also looked absolutely dazzling in an all-black, glittering, patterned pantsuit at  Christian Siriano’s fashion show for NYFW to debut his newest collection.

Related Gallery

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise -- Photos Of The Mom/Daughter Duo

New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise wear matching outfits as they take a happy stroll together in New York City. Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Grown up Suri Cruise steps out in a tie dye t-shirt and sweatpants for a walk with her mom, Katie Holmes. Suri carried a book with her during the stroll and Katie kept things simple yet stylish in blue denim and a blue top . Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 18 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Even though she’s rocked the fabulous outfits at the high-fashion events, Katie also looks great when she wears more plain and casual clothes, like when she’s out and about and running errands with Suri. The mother-daughter duo were seen taking a walk through the Big Apple in the middle of August, and Katie rocked a casual, summer look, with a white t-shirt and matching capris, with sandals, while her teen daughter sported a pair of maroon shorts and a gray crop top. Katie can also blend chic and comfortable-looking clothes with ease. Over the summer, the actress was photographed out with a friend in a high-waisted, flwoing white skirt, which she paired perfectly with a blue-and-white-striped open-shouldered top for maximum hot weather vibes!