Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Takes Her Own Little One Ella, 3, To Get Her First Haircut – Photos

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Takes Her Own Little One Ella, 3, To Get Her First Haircut

mama june pumpkin
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Honey Boo Boo, Mama June Shannon AOL Build Speaker Series, New York, USA - 11 Jun 2018 Honey Boo Boo, Mama June Shannon at Build Series in New York City
Mama June’s daughter, Pumpkin, took her 3-year-old daughter to get her first haircut & the photos are adorable.

Mama June’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, took her daughter, Ella, 3, to get her first haircut after preschool and she looked absolutely adorable. Pumpkin shared a slideshow of photos of Ella in her backpack at school and then in the hairdresser’s chair. The last photo showed off her new cut and she looked unbelievably cute with super short blonde hair that ended above her shoulders and was blown out in waves.

Pumpkin posted the heartwarming photos with the caption, “Omg has today been filled with emotions. First she started back preschool and after school I finally took her for her first haircut. She was so excited to get her hair done with mommy.”

She continued, “Over this past year Ella has evolved into such a well developed child (I’m not just saying that cause she my kid) & such a sweetheart she never fails to put a smile on our face. Y’all just look how grown up she looks. I cannot stress it enough ENJOY THE LITTLE MOMENTS IT GOES BY SO QUICK. @official_josh_efird. Also a special thank you to @ryann.does.my.hair for cutting our sweet babies hair. Y’all make sure to book with her @ the hair bar in downtown milly.”

Ella is Pumpkin’s eldest kid out of two with her husband, Joshua Efird. The happy couple welcomed their second child, a son, Bentley, on July 21, 2021. She posted photos of her newborn baby with the caption, “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut. Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces.”

