Penelope Disick, 9, Rocks Retro New Kids On The Block Shirt During Shopping Trip With Mom Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick looked super cool when she rocked a vintage New Kids On The Block T-shirt while shopping with her mom.

Penelope Disick, 9, is officially the coolest kid ever and she proved that when she went shopping at the Topanga Mall in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 with her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42. For the outing, Penelope looked all grown up in a baggy black New Kids On The Block T-shirt with a pair of flowy mint green flared pants and leopard Crocs. Her hair was dyed a deep red and she kept it down and natural.

Meanwhile, Kourtney looked just as stylish when she rocked a pair of high-waisted baggy white jeans with red hearts all over them and a black tube top tucked in. On top of her shirt, she rocked a black leather trench coat and she accessorized with black Converse sneakers and black sunnies.

Penelope is seriously taking a page out of her mom’s stylebook and she has been looking so cool in her outfits. Back in August, the mother-daughter-duo headed to the Paw Patrol movie premiere when Penelope rocked a pair of short green linen shorts with a baggy black crewneck and a white T-shirt. She topped her look off with a cool pair of high-rise white Nike sneakers.

For the occasion, Kourt looked stunning in a plunging red Carmen Molina Bias Slip Dress with a black Saint Laurent Perfecto Leather Jacket on top and a pair of Prada Monolith Combat Boots.