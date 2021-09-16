Fashion

Penelope Disick, 9, Rocks Retro New Kids On The Block Shirt During Shopping Trip With Mom Kourtney Kardashian

penelope disick
4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID
Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, America - 28 May 2015 Kim Kardashian takes North West in a white ballerina outfit to Tap Dance Classes at Miss Melodee Studios and shopping at Westfield Topanga
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian takes her daughter Penelope and her friend shopping at the Topanga Mall in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020
Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Penelope Disick looked super cool when she rocked a vintage New Kids On The Block T-shirt while shopping with her mom.

Penelope Disick, 9, is officially the coolest kid ever and she proved that when she went shopping at the Topanga Mall in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 with her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42. For the outing, Penelope looked all grown up in a baggy black New Kids On The Block T-shirt with a pair of flowy mint green flared pants and leopard Crocs. Her hair was dyed a deep red and she kept it down and natural.

penelope disick
Penelope Disick looked super cool in a retro New Kids On The Block T-shirt while shopping with her mom, Kourtney Kardashian. (4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Kourtney looked just as stylish when she rocked a pair of high-waisted baggy white jeans with red hearts all over them and a black tube top tucked in. On top of her shirt, she rocked a black leather trench coat and she accessorized with black Converse sneakers and black sunnies.

penelope disick
Penelope styled her oversized tee with a pair of mint green pants while Kourtney rocked high-waisted white jeans and a black leather coat. (4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of Dream, Saint & More

EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian West is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian’s as they watch the Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta. Kim Kardashian is seen with her son Psalm and sister Khloe Kardashian as they watch the Kanye West's listening party in Atlanta, Georgia, USA - 22 Jul 2021

Penelope is seriously taking a page out of her mom’s stylebook and she has been looking so cool in her outfits. Back in August, the mother-daughter-duo headed to the Paw Patrol movie premiere when Penelope rocked a pair of short green linen shorts with a baggy black crewneck and a white T-shirt. She topped her look off with a cool pair of high-rise white Nike sneakers.

For the occasion, Kourt looked stunning in a plunging red Carmen Molina Bias Slip Dress with a black Saint Laurent Perfecto Leather Jacket on top and a pair of Prada Monolith Combat Boots.