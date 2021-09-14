Fashion

Jennifer Aniston Makes Glamorous ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance In Black Dress On Met Gala Night

jennifer aniston
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the fourth annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on in Los AngelesFourth Annual InStyle Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2018
Jennifer Aniston 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Dior By John Galliano, Vintage
Jennifer Aniston4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards, Arrivals, Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019Wearing John Galliano
Jennifer Aniston, poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call of 'The Morning Show' at a central London hotelThe Morning Show Photo Call, London, United Kingdom - 01 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous when she rocked a bedazzled black dress while on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Sept. 13.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, ditched the 2021 Met Gala to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but just because she missed fashion’s biggest night, doesn’t mean she didn’t look super stylish. The actress looked as glamorous as ever when she donned a form-fitting spaghetti strap black dress that was covered in sequins and beading. The slinky gown featured a low-cut scoop neckline and she topped her look off with black strappy heels and you can see the photos HERE.

jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous in a sparkly black dress when she skipped the Met Gala to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Earlier that night, Jennifer arrived at the show looking just as fabulous when she donned a teal Proenza Schouler Smocked Bustier Dress. The low-cut dress featured an underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage while the bodice was ruched and tight, revealing her tiny waist.

The rest of Jen’s blue flowy dress had a ruffled skirt which she accessorized with strappy thong sandals, a white leather purse, and a patterned face mask. Both of her dresses for the evening were stunning.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Aniston Then & Now: See Pics Of The 'Friends' Icon Through The Years

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tri Star Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5853885a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1992 Tri Star TV TV Portrait Edge, The (US TV Series)
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sam Jones/Warner Bros Tv/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro/Kobal/Shutterstock (5861196a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1994-2003 Warner Bros TV/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro Portrait
Jennifer Aniston 1995 GLAAD Media Awards - 12 March 1995

Jennifer has been doing a ton of press lately for the new season of her TV series, The Morning Show, and all of her outfits have been gorgeous. On September 10, Jen headed to a photocall for the show when she opted to wear a pair of flowy black Magda Butrym Flare Leg Wool Trousers with a tiny V-neck Khaite Mista Top. She topped her look off with a pair of Jimmy Choo Misty Sandals, Jennifer Meyer Hammered Hoop Earrings, and a Jessica McCormack Ball N Chain Pendant Necklace.

We loved Jen’s bedazzled dress and seeing her in all of these fabulous outfits while doing press for her new show is super exciting.