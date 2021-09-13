Breaking News

Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian On Instagram 7 Months After She Filed For Divorce

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West. Kanye West, left, and wife Kim Kardashian West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Its date night for Kim and Kanye West and on the menu is Cafe Habana! The married couple looks smitten as they head into the restaurant both rocking all-black outfits! Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Versace show, Front Row, Pre-Fall 2019, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kanye West removed Kim Kardashian from the small list of accounts he follows on Instagram on the same day she showed up to the MET Gala in a face-covering black outfit that was reportedly inspired by him.

Kanye West is officially moving on from Kim Kardashian, 40, on social media. The 44-year-old rapper has unfollowed her account on Instagram, leaving his account following just 14 other people. It’s not clear why he decided to make the bold move now, but it comes not only seven months since she filed for divorce from him, but on the same day she attended the MET Gala in a face covering outfit that was designed by Demna Gvasalia and reportedly inspired by him.

Kim’s gala outfit was all black and included a face covering that covered her entire face as well as a cape, gloves, and pointy shoes. Although she attended the gala and posed on the red carpet by herself, Kanye was also photographed in a similar outfit that also covered his entire face on a separate outing. The “Jesus Walks” creator is the one who introduced Kim to Demna, who is the creative director of Balenciaga, according to TMZ, so choosing an outfit by her for the eventful night definitely seems to be a way of showing her ex support.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian pose together at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Despite their split, Kim has continued to show Kanye support by showing up to some of his recent events, including a show celebrating his new album Donda. She even wore a Balenciaga wedding dress while participating in the listening event in Chicago in Aug., raising eyebrows of many fans. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Kim wants to “make things work” with the father of her children and that’s the reason she’s been showing up to be there for him.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids

Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Kim and Kanye have been trying to work things out. Kim wants to make things work, especially for the kids, and still has love for Kanye,” an insider close to the superstar couple EXCLUSIVELY told us shortly after the event. “They are putting on a united front and are committed to trying to stay together — not sure if that means she will withdraw the divorce papers but they’re taking it day by day.”

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married in 2014. (Shutterstock)

Kim and Kanye first first started dating in 2012 and it led to marriage in 2014. They went on to have four kids together, including daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, but in Feb. she filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause.