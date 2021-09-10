See Pics

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week.

Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.

Kylie Jenner steps out in New York on September 9 in a sheer lace bodysuit (Shotbyjuliann/BACKGRID)

The ensemble evokes the black sheer bodysuit that Kim, 40, wore to a gala hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in November 2015 while pregnant with her third child, Saint, 5. The reality star similarly finished the look with a billowing black coat. Kim opted for a bolder lip color in a gothic plum and accessorized with jewels, while Kylie went for a more subdued lip and no jewelry.

The makeup mogul packed a good rotating roster of outfits for fashion week in the city. Earlier on Thursday, Kylie stepped out in stylish orange overcoat and crop top with a Louis Vuitton bag and matching orange heels as she stepped out for the evening. Just a day before, she stepped out publicly with her baby bump for the first time in a white mini dress and matching coat that also showed off her belly.

A then-pregnant Kim Kardashian arrives at LACMA’s gala in a sheer lace bodysuit in November 2015 (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The former reality TV star is expecting her second child with her on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott. After a few weeks of pregnancy speculation, Kylie confirmed the reports with an Instagram video on September 7 that chronicled her pregnancy journey thus far, including taking a positive pregnancy test and attending ultrasound appointments alongside daughter Stormi, 3, her first child with the rapper.

While the two (who last split in 2019) are not back together despite expecting a second child together, a source previously told HollywoodLife that Kylie and Travis have nonetheless been trying for a second baby for quite some time now. “This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer,” the source said. “She’s wanted a second child for forever.”

The source also noted that the two have an “intense connection” — and while they might not be together at the moment, Kylie does want a future with Travis. “Kylie is in love with Travis,” our source added. “She has high hopes for a future with him and that he’ll be ready to settle down with her soon.”