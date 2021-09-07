See Pic

Paulina Porizkova Rocks Black Bikini While ‘Slathered’ In Gold-Flecked Body Oil — Photo

paulina porizkova
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff.Pictured: Camila MendesBACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
News Writer

Paulina Porizkova stuns in a black bikini and gold-flecked body oil as she reflects on celebrating imperfections: ‘Body shaming is so last decade.’

Allow Paulina Porizkova to make the case for gold-flecked body oil. The model, 56, shared a new photo of herself slathered in Laura Geller Beauty gold-flecked body oil in a two-piece black bikini on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7. She also reflected on body imperfections and declared that body shaming “is so last decade.”

“From my recent job in LA, slathered in Laura Geller gold-flecked body oil. @lauragellerbeauty,” she captioned the post. “My daughter-in-law Colleen @colleenotcasek came to visit the set, and took this photo by the very glamorous grill- which was not a part of the photo shoot.”

“For those of you who are tempted to tell me to eat a burger, I’m tempted to tell you NOT to eat one,” the model continued. “But won’t. Body shaming is so last decade. Let’s celebrate who we are, wrinkles and imperfections and all.” Paulina used hashtags that read, “Between J.Lo and Betty White” and “sexy has no expiration date.”

The sexy snapshot comes after the model posed nude for the September issue of Los Angeles Magazine. In the accompanying interview, Paulina reflected on ageism in Hollywood and, like in her various candid Instagram posts, chatted about embracing the act of growing older. She reflected on sharing unfiltered images sans makeup and clothes and all.

Related Gallery

Paulina Porizkova: See Photos Of The Gorgeous Supermodel

FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No marketing or advertising is permitted without the prior consent of A.M.P.A.S. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Shutterstock (11875500tj) Aaron Sorkin (L) and Paulina Porizkova arrive on the red carpet of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021. 93rd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Apr 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St. Barts, FRANCE - Exclusive... 51778032 Czech-born model Paulina Porizkova and her son Oliver Ocasek enjoying a day on the beach in St. Barts, France on June 20, 2015. Pauling still has a rocking bikini body at the age of 50. *** NO FRANCE, NO GERMANY, NO ITALY, NO SPAIN*** FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 RESTRICTIONS APPLY: NO GERMANY,NO ITALY,NO FRANCE,NO SPAIN Pictured: Paulina Porizkova BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paulina Porizkova 'Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story' film premiere, New York, USA - 16 Jul 2018

“Most of the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, but the negative ones have been so mean,” she told the magazine. “They’re like, ‘You’re so desperate,’ or ‘It’s time to retire, grandma.’ But I looked at those pictures of myself without makeup or without clothes, and I just thought, ‘Hey, I look pretty good for my age.’”

Paulina proudly shared the stripped down cover on her Instagram in mid August, calling on followers who were uncomfortable with older women celebrating their bodies to hit the unfollow button. “I am very proud to be the cover and a part of this LA Magazine issue on ageism,” she wrote. “We are doing much better in celebrating beauty that comes in many different sizes and colors, but age is still something to be conquered.” 

She added, “For all of you who have an issue with an older woman celebrating her body and age, there is an unfollow button. Don’t make an ass of yourself by showing us all you don’t know how to use it.”