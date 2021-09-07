See Pics

Kim Kardashian Rocks String Bikini In Sexy New Photos To Promote ‘Essential Nudes’ Fragrance

Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.

Kim Kardashian turned up the heat in more sexy bikini photos to promote her new KKW fragrances over Labor Day weekend.

Kim Kardashian is eyeing to make her new fragrance line the gold standard in the beauty world. She posted a few photos of herself in a sexy string bikini on Instagram over Labor Day weekend to promote Essential Nudes, which launched on September 2, and the images are a sight to be seen. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (BACKGRID)

In the first photo, the 40-year old mother of four posed in a tiny gold bikini with a vial of “Nude Suede” neatly tucked inside her top as she sported an enticing look toward her fans. The second photo gave fans a full body shot of the multi-hyphenate as she delicately held a bottle of “Nude Sand” in her hand with streaks of gold paint smeared along the side of her body. “A look this radiant and luminous can only be accompanied by a fragrance to match. @kimkardashian wears Nude Soleil,” the caption of the first photo reads.

Kim’s been busy promoting Nude Essentials for the past two weeks as her team has flooded the KKW Fragrance Instagram page with campaign photos and videos of Kim and detailed close-ups of the minimalist-designed bottles. The individual bottles are named after various shades of the nude color palette: Nude Suede, Nude Silk, Nude Soleil and Nude Sand. The scents are floral-based with notes of peony, honeysuckle and jasmine, as well as hints of sandalwood and amber.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Sexiest New Single Looks After Kanye West Split

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardahian sizzles in head to toe snakeskin as reality star is spotted on surprise trip to NYC. Kim was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to Milo's for lunch with her assistant Tracy and her security guard. The 40 year old cut a stylish figure in a snakeskin print outfit by Cavalli Archive and jewelry from Chrome Hearts. *Shot on July 15, 2021* Pictured: Kim Kardahian BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian puts on an eye popping display in a strapless top and leather pants while out to dinner. Kim was seen turning heads as she arrived at Carbone with actress La La Anthony, CMO of KKW Brands Tracy Romulus and Simon Huck. After dinner the group hit up Zero Bond on Thursday night. Shot on 07/15/21. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian slips into a floral silk dress by Galliano as she heads to dinner in Rome on Monday night. The reality star was joined by her glam squad as she enjoyed another night out in Rome. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (APEX/MEGA)

The new photos arrive amid speculation that the seasoned television veteran might be getting back together with estranged husband, Kanye West, after Kim made three appearances at the listening events for his new album “Donda.” Although Kim filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning artist in February 2021, things are still up in the air between the two — especially after Kanye’s latest listening event in Chicago where Kim appeared on stage in a wedding dress. “They are putting on a united front and are committed to trying to stay together — not sure if that means she will withdraw the divorce papers but they’re taking it day by day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on August 29.

 