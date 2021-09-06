Exclusive Interview

‘Harry & Meghan’ Stars: The Lifetime Movie Gave Us A ‘New Perspective’ Of The Famous Couple

Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
Entertainment Director

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace’ stars spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about playing the royal couple, feeling the ’emotional weight’ of Harry and Meghan’s break from the royal family, and more.

Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean star as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the new Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, which premieres on September 6. Ahead of the premiere, HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Sydney and Jordan about tackling the complicated lives of Harry and Meghan, their decision to leave the royal family, and the global impact of that decision.

“For me, I would say it was very emotional,” Sydney told HollywoodLife. “I know that I had not spent that much time really thinking and internalizing their experience. I mean, again, it’s always been such news. It’s been headlines and kind of reduced to these talking points, so it was really surprising to feel the weight of it all, the emotional weight of it. It definitely gave me a new perspective and a perspective that I think most people don’t have just because you’re not taking the time to really sit there and internalize and think how would that feel to lose your mother the way that Harry did, to be an American, to be a woman of color marrying into the royal family under all that scrutiny. It’s something that most of us can’t fathom and don’t take the time to try. So that was a really surprisingly emotional thing to take on.”

Harry Meghan
Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton in ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.’ (Lifetime)

Jordan added, “I felt this similar weight — if you will — when playing somebody who’s lived that life and had pretty much an unthinkable tragedy happen to him at a very young age and still dealing with the ripple effects from that as a man. As an actor, there’s a lot to mind from that. There’s a lot of notes on the piano, if you will, to play and I think these are people with enormous depths. And again, exploring that emotional depth for me was what was exciting, especially given that Harry, while we were filming, was speaking openly about his emotional journey. There’s so much research that you can do that’s really not helpful for me. But then while we were filming, he was speaking openly and frankly, about his experience. This is information that no one had heard before, so it was just more that I could take and try to interpret how that would affect me, Jordan, and then try to use it when I was working with Sydney.”

Related Gallery

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Vs. Prince William & Kate Middleton: Their PDA In Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at Government House, Melbourne, Victoria Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Australia - 18 Oct 2018 Their Royal Highnesses will fly to Melbourne where the day will begin with a short walk to Government House, Melbourne, Victoria, meeting members of the public along the way in the grounds of the Royal Botanic Gardens, before attending an official Reception at Government House, Melbourne, Victoria. A diverse group of young Victorian leaders and community members will attend the Reception, including Queen's Young Leader Hunter Johnson, founder of The Man Cave mental health initiative. The Duke and Duchess will also meet representatives from Aubot, Farmwall and F1 in Schools

Before the Lifetime movie was filmed, Sydney and Jordan were quarantined for two weeks and that time allowed them to “really immerse ourselves in all things Harry and Meghan.” Sydney stressed that she really tried to understand Meghan’s “essence” and her “point of view because I think we both were going for less of an impression or personation and more of a very grounded portrayal of how they move through the world.”

Harry and Meghan shocked the world when they announced they were stepping back as senior royals in January 2020. They have since moved to Los Angeles and started a new life with their children, Archie and Lilibet. HollywoodLife asked Sydney and Jordan how they feel about Harry and Meghan’s decision after playing the couple in Escaping the Palace.

“I make an effort to not make other people’s families my business,” Sydney said. “It’s not my business. I trust that people are doing whatever they think is and feel is best for their family. I think that definitely applies here. I can’t imagine the pressure. I can’t imagine the experience that any of them have had, so I don’t think it’s a decision you make lightly. I feel that they did what they felt was best for them, so I can only say I respect it.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a royal event. (FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock)

Jordan noted his “approach to this whole thing is not to judge them and, again, find the truth in the script that we were handed and use the text as sort of the guide in how we approached it. But again, I think not judging them, not having my opinion sway how I approach the character and just kind of keep that entirely separate.”