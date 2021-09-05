See Pic

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Hold Hands On Sweet Ice Cream Date While Vacationing In Italy

lebron james and wife savannah
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen.Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John LegendBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pictured out and about after having lunch in Brooklyn. Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - David Foster and Katharine McPhee share a kiss as they leave the San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

European date night! LeBron James and his wife Savannah stepped out for some gelato while in Italy over the long weekend.

A trip to Italy is not complete without gelato. Just ask LeBron James, who stepped out with wife Savannah Brinson for some dessert while vacationing in the European country over Labor Day weekend. The basketball player, 36, and his wife, 35, held hands during an evening gelato run on the island of Ischia on Sunday. The athlete kept it casual in a tee and shorts, while his wife of eight years rocked a printed blouse.

lebron james and wife savannah
LeBron James and his wife Savannah step out for gelato in Italy over Labor Day weekend (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Currently on off season, the Los Angeles Lakers star even met up with a familiar face during his travels: Elton John. LeBron shared a photo with the famed musician on his Instagram Story late on Saturday, Sept. 4 and gushed about the meeting. “You’re truly 1 of a kind my friend!” he wrote. “Very nice meeting you and conversing too!”

The meeting comes after the athlete and his wife were spotted exchanging pleasantries with the famed singer at a restaurant in Nerano ahead of the weekend, too. As for the Italian getaway, it comes after a busy last few months for LeBron, who headlines the new Space Jam: A New Legacy, the standalone sequel to the 1996 film Space Jam that starred Michael Jordan.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples Of Summer 2021: Ben & J.Lo, Kendall & Devin & More

Ischia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - NBA star LeBron James grabs ice cream with his wife Savannah while in Ischia during his holiday tour of Italy, James waved to a group of adoring fans as he headed back to his yacht. Pictured: LeBron James BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gondola ride in Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler, the all-star film, released on July 16, features a stacked cast with Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Don Cheadle, among other notable names. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March, LeBron reflected on taking on a role in a film in a fictional world he grew up loving.

“I had that wow moment, like, “Mama, I’m doing this. [I’m] really shooting Space Jam,'” he told the outlet. “It was definitely a proud moment, just to be in a position where Warner Bros. and everyone would feel confident in my abilities to be part of Space Jam. I’m very humbled by that.” The athlete added that he respected the world Michael had initially created while also reiterating that it isn’t quite a continued sequel.

“I think one thing that we will show the viewers is that it’s not a sequel. It’s its own movie and twist,” he said. “But to be able to just be in the Space Jam world, it’s something that Mike created and is his. I respect that, and I held that with lot of responsibility.”