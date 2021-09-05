LeBron James & Wife Savannah Hold Hands On Sweet Ice Cream Date While Vacationing In Italy

European date night! LeBron James and his wife Savannah stepped out for some gelato while in Italy over the long weekend.

A trip to Italy is not complete without gelato. Just ask LeBron James, who stepped out with wife Savannah Brinson for some dessert while vacationing in the European country over Labor Day weekend. The basketball player, 36, and his wife, 35, held hands during an evening gelato run on the island of Ischia on Sunday. The athlete kept it casual in a tee and shorts, while his wife of eight years rocked a printed blouse.

Currently on off season, the Los Angeles Lakers star even met up with a familiar face during his travels: Elton John. LeBron shared a photo with the famed musician on his Instagram Story late on Saturday, Sept. 4 and gushed about the meeting. “You’re truly 1 of a kind my friend!” he wrote. “Very nice meeting you and conversing too!”

The meeting comes after the athlete and his wife were spotted exchanging pleasantries with the famed singer at a restaurant in Nerano ahead of the weekend, too. As for the Italian getaway, it comes after a busy last few months for LeBron, who headlines the new Space Jam: A New Legacy, the standalone sequel to the 1996 film Space Jam that starred Michael Jordan.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler, the all-star film, released on July 16, features a stacked cast with Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Don Cheadle, among other notable names. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March, LeBron reflected on taking on a role in a film in a fictional world he grew up loving.

“I had that wow moment, like, “Mama, I’m doing this. [I’m] really shooting Space Jam,'” he told the outlet. “It was definitely a proud moment, just to be in a position where Warner Bros. and everyone would feel confident in my abilities to be part of Space Jam. I’m very humbled by that.” The athlete added that he respected the world Michael had initially created while also reiterating that it isn’t quite a continued sequel.

“I think one thing that we will show the viewers is that it’s not a sequel. It’s its own movie and twist,” he said. “But to be able to just be in the Space Jam world, it’s something that Mike created and is his. I respect that, and I held that with lot of responsibility.”