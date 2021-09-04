Tweets

Drake Leaks Kanye West & Andre 3000’s Song ‘Life Of The Party’ & Fans Are Confused On Twitter

Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye West and Andre 3000 song ‘Life of the Party,’ presumably from the ‘Donda’ album — and fans have a lot of questions!

Drake and Kanye West’s feud has taken yet another turn following the release of their respective new albums. During a guest mix on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show early on Saturday, Sept. 4, Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, 34, leaked an unreleased track called “Life of the Party” with Andre 3000 that appeared to have been recorded for Kanye’s Donda.

In the leaked verse in question, Kanye, 44, addresses Drake (and Virgil Abloh, his former creative director) specifically and raps, “I put Virgil and Drake on the same text and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress, just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit” and later adds, “Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody, so if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.’”

On Instagram on Saturday morning, Drake seemingly addressed the situation when he shared an Instagram photo on his feed of him next to a car with the caption, “Waste Removal.” Following the leak, listeners on Twitter were confused as to how the rapper got his hands on the unreleased track. But others were mostly wondering why it had been left out of Donda in the first place, with many praising Andre 3000’s verse, which could be heard here.

The leak comes after Drake appeared to have taken thinly-veiled digs at Kanye in his newly-released album Certified Lover Boy, which he dropped about a week after Kanye released Donda. On the track “7am on Bridle Path,” with Bridle Path serving as a reference to his address in Toronto, Canada, the rapper appeared to have addressed Kanye publicly sharing his address via now-deleted screenshots on Maps. In the track, Drake raps about the act of “desperation” in the verse.

“Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation,” he raps. “This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation / Why you over there tryna impress the nation? / Minds runnin’ wild with the speculation.” He also seemingly addressed the competition between both their albums in the track, rapping, “You over there in denial, we not neck and neck / It’s been a lot of years since we seen you comin’ correct,” later adding, “I just want my respect.”