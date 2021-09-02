‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Preview: A Picky Bride Confesses She Hates ‘Everything’

‘Say Yes To The Dress’ has found its pickiest bride! The bride admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview that she’s worried she won’t find a dress that meets all of her expectations.

Bride Jessica Taylor comes into Kleinfeld’s hoping to find the perfect dress in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 4 episode of Say Yes To The Dress. However, she doesn’t have her hopes up too high. When her sister shows her one dress, Jessica quips, “Thank you, next.”

Jessica’s mom bought her wedding dress at Kleinfeld’s 35 years ago and wants to continue the tradition with Jessica. “I’ve shopped twice before, and I hate everything. Good luck to me,” Jessica says.

Jessica, her sister, and her mom meet with Amber, one of the consultants, about wedding dresses. Jessica explains that she’s already been shopping for dresses twice and hasn’t found one that she loves. “I learned that I am very picky,” Jessica says. “There’s so many things that I want in a dress and I just think I can’t find that in one dress.”

The bride has a lot of specifics in what she wants in a wedding dress. She wants “something tight, with a very long train.” She says she’s also looking for a plunging front or back, possibly both. Jessica is not a fan of strapless gowns and wants the dress to have a “little lace, a little glam.” She also wants the dress to be made of thin fabric because she’s getting married in the summer. Jessica certainly knows what she wants!

Jessica has made one thing very clear: she does not want a ball gown, even though her sister wants her to try one on. “If I put that ball gown on, I’m going to look like a child going to prom,” Jessica admits. It’s safe to say Jessica will not be wearing that gown when she walks down the aisle. Let’s hope she says yes to one soon! Say Yes To The Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.