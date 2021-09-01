Rebel Wilson Channels Britney Spears In ‘Drive Me Crazy’ Video With Pink Waitress Outfit & Pigtails

Rebel Wilson looked fabulous in a pink mini dress waitress uniform as she channeled Britney Spears from her ‘Drive Me Crazy’ music video.

Rebel Wilson, 41, has been looking better than ever lately and she proved that when she posted a photo of herself rocking a pink waitress uniform which was an homage to Britney Spears‘ “Drive Me Crazy” music video. In the photo, Rebel wore the button-down collared mini dress with a pleated skirt which she styled with sheer black tights. The best part of her look, though, was her two super high and long wavy pigtails which were fastened with black scrunchies, just like Britney.

This is not the first time Rebel has channeled Brit, in fact, Rebel just wrapped up filming her upcoming Netflix movie, Senior Year, where she recreates a bunch of Britney’s music video outfits. Another one of our fave looks from Rebel was her skintight sequin green top with cutout shoulders. She styled the top with sparkly black trousers and sneakers, which was a nod at the same music video.

Rebel was “warming up” while wearing the sparkly outfit and she had her long platinum blonde hair down in beach waves. In the background of the video is a giant sign that said “CRAZY,” just like in the real music video, and Rebel started singing the hit song as she stretched out her legs.

Aside from recreating Britney’s music video, Rebel has given us a bunch of other hints about her new movie including the fact that she is a high school cheerleader. She showed off her incredible 30-pound weight loss when she posted photos to Instagram wearing a green cheerleading uniform featuring a short pleated skirt and long-sleeve top. She topped her look off with a hair bow and sneakers.