Monica Lewinsky Sizzes In Mini Dress Alongside Beanie Feldstein At ‘Impeachment’ Premiere

Monica Lewinsky, 48, commanded attention as she graced the blue carpet at the premiere for Impeachment: American Crime Story at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Wednesday, September 1.

The former White House intern, who’s played by Beanie Feldstein in the series about Bill Clinton‘s 1998 impeachment, rocked a red, pink and blue mini dress for the special occasion.

The activist’s dress had a patriotic feel, which seems fitting for the 10-episode anthology that she actually served as a producer on. Monica accessorized her look with leopard-print heels with chains around the ankles and she’s honestly never looked better.

As for Beanie, she wore a pink and red Brandon Maxwell dress covered with kisses. Whether or not that was an ode to scandal, we’ll know know, but what we do know is that Beanie looked incredible.

She paired her sundress with red silk sandals with platform heels, earrings and a diamond pinky ring. She also styled her brown hair to one side and highlighted her cheek bones with light pink blush, while topping off her look with shimmering eyeshadow.

Honestly, both of their looks are just as exciting as we think the show will be.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Monica revealed that as a producer on the series, she insisted on including a scene that will feature her flashing her thong to President Clinton, played by Clive Owen.

“Listen, I would’ve loved to have been really selfish and said, ‘That’s great that you guys think we don’t have to show that, fantastic,’ but I’m incredibly experienced in understanding how people see this story,” she said. Monica also explained that the thong-flashing moment, which was featured in a roundup of allegations against President Clinton that lead to his impeachment, was a vital part of story. “So, ultimately, I felt two things: One was that I shouldn’t get a pass because I’m a producer; and two, that it was unfair to the team and to the project because it would leave everybody vulnerable”.

Impeachment, which premieres on FX on Sept. 7, features a cast that includes Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.