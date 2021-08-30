Breaking TV News

Emily VanCamp Leaving ‘The Resident’ After 4 Seasons — Report

THE RESIDENT: L-R: Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp in the "From the Ashes" season premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC Cr: Guy D'Alema/FOX
Emily VanCamp, who has starred on ‘The Resident’ since it premiered in 2018, won’t return for Season 5, a new report claims.

Emily VanCamp is leaving The Resident, according to a new report by TVLine. The former Revenge star, who recently welcomed her first child — a baby girl named Iris — with husband Josh Bowman, has starred on the Fox series since it premiered in 2018, so her exit is definitely unexpected.

At this time, TVLine reports that the circumstances behind Emily’s exit are not yet known — but she definitely won’t be back for Season 5. HollywoodLife reached out to Fox and Emily’s rep for comments, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.

Emily played nurse practitioner Nic Nevin in the series, and her character also served as a love interest for Matt Czuchry’s Conrad Hawkins. Nic and Conrad got married in the Season 4 premiere, and gave birth to their first child in the Season 4 finale in May.

The story is developing…