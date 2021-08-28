Teresa Giudice’s Lips Look Plumper Than Ever As She Cozies Up To BF Luis Ruelas On Trip To Nashville

Teresa Giudice puckered up for the camera with BF Luis Ruelas by her side on the ‘RHONJ’ cast trip in Nashville!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast headed down south to Nashville for their cast trip this week with their men by their side! Teresa Giudice, 49, and boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46, have been living it up and seemed to enjoy their final night in town. The brunette beauty looked hotter than ever in all of her photos, but most noticeably in her latest pic were those plump lips as she posed next to her man in a black cowboy hat which had gold charms all over.

The NY Times best selling author met at the Jersey Shore where Teresa is often seen vacationing in the summer with her family. Fans of the show met Luis last season after Teresa filed for divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, after 20 years of marriage after he was released from jail stemming from charges of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. The couple share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Melania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

Teresa along with co-stars Melissa Gorga, 42, Jennifer Aydin, 44, Jackie Goldschneider, 44, Dolores Catania, 50, Margaret Josephs, 54, have been posting from Nashville all week. With COVID-19 still in full force across the world, the franchise’s trips — which are usually lavish International excursions — have been toned down and kept domestic to keep everyone safe.

Just days before the getaway, Teresa posted herself rocking a tight leopard bodysuit and thigh high white cowboy boots as she posed by her boyfriend. Luis kept his arm tightly around his girlfriend’s waist and the couple looked more in love than ever. “Nothing but Love in Nashville,” Teresa captioned the photo with a heart.

As HollywoodLife previous reported, this season will pickup where it left off with all of the drama some of the group had with Jennifer. It’s also being speculated that we will see a new housewife for season 12 which started filming in early June. NFL player Tiki Barber‘s wife Traci Lynn Johnson has been spotted filming several times with the ladies, including on the most recent trip. The ladies already concluded their times in Nashville as they were seen back in the Garden State at the airport on Aug. 28. No premiere date for the new season has been announced by Bravo quite yet, but we expect the season to be packed with tons of drama and good times!