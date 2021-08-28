Paulina Porizkova, 56, Stuns In Makeup Free Photo As She Snuggles With Adorable Cat Oskar

Paulina Porizkova looked absolutely gorgeous as she declared she was wearing ‘no makeup’ and using ‘no filters’ on her latest Instagram post.

Paulina Porizkova, 56, doesn’t need makeup or Instagram filters to look or feel beautiful. The iconic supermodel took to the social media platform with a stunning bare-faced selfie on Saturday, Aug. 28, once again embracing her natural wrinkles and aging. Paulina had an adorably furry guest in the photo alongside her, who turned out to be her sweet gray cat Oskar. The feline’s bright blue eyes were front and center in the photo as he looked up and away from her cellphone lens.

“Happy weekend from Oskar and I,” Paulina wrote in her caption, adding hashtags for “#nomakeup #nofilters #greypride #catsofinstagram #oskarthecat.” The model, who shot to stardom in 1984 after an iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, has also been vocal about embracing her gray hair in recent months. “My hair is ready for a close-up,” she wrote back in 2020, alongside another selfie. “@joshuabarbierihair wove in my gray and brown and toned down the blonde- so now my hair is multicolored in a comprehensive way! …all you females friends my age out there, whatever we have, let’s make the best of it- right?,” she added, shouting out her hairdresser.

The post garnered over 15,000 likes for her fans, who also showed some love in the comments. “What a wonderful companion,” and “Oskar is so precious! I want to kiss his pink little nose,” two commented about her adorable four-legged BFF. “You are absolutely beautiful!” another commented. “Happy Weekend to the both of you. Miss Paulina, you are a beautiful, strong, emotional, thoughtful, empathetic, wise woman with a gorgeous heart and soul. Oskar’s eyes are so blue,” a fourth penned on the photo, referencing Paulina’s past posts about various struggles she’s going through — including the death of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek in 2019.

Although the pair still lived together at the time of the singer’s death, Paulina — who was married to Ric for over 30 years and shares two sons with him — was shockingly cut from his will. “I loved my husband for almost my entire life. We had more good years than bad, and that’s saying something in the span of being together for 35 years. I love him still,” she wrote on August 16. “His betrayal is just one of many in my life, all of which I’m working on to forgive. Sometimes, I just have a hard time moving forward emotionally when feeling like I’m not worthy of love. And that is a confluence of events in the past, which my husband is only a part of, not the sole perpetrator. I am not blaming him for how I feel today. I’m trying not to blame anyone. Everyone does what they can, and everyone is the hero of their own narrative,” she also added.