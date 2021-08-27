See Pics

Kendall Jenner Leans In For A Sexy Kiss With Devin Booker While Yachting Off The Amalfi Coast

Mega
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker with some friends on a yacht in Sardinia. Pictured: Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker with some friends on a yacht in Sardinia. Pictured: Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted packing on hot PDA off the Amalfi Coast, as they continued their romantic getaway together.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker look so in love. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her NBA player boyfriend took their yacht to Positano to kick off the weekend on Friday, Aug. 27, and they made sure to pack on a lot of PDA. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

In the photos obtained by TMZ, Kendall and Devin were seen cuddling and kissing on a yacht off the Amalfi Coast. Kendall showed off her curves in a tiny black bikini, while Devin relaxed in a white tank top as he laid back and wrapped his arm around his gorgeous girlfriend.

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted enjoying a romantic date night out in West Hollywood on Oct. 3, 2020. (Backgrid)

Later, Kendall was spotted going topless to avoid tan lines on her back, and Devin kept a close eye on her as she laid face down on their big boat. Then — naturally — they made out and packed on even more PDA.

Related Gallery

KarJenner Sisters On Boats: See Kendall In Her Bikini & More Hot Summer Pics

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner wears a tiny red bikini as she takes a ride on the SS Groot yacht in Miami. 06 Dec 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA563148_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Eventually, Kendall and Devin were seen enjoying some wine and snacks before taking a dip in a hot tub. Devin even got a bit wild and hopped off the top level of the yacht before splashing down, and Kendall probably loved it.

Kendall and Devin have been traveling on their yacht through Italy for quite some time now. They’ve actually been pretty inseparable since Devin’s gold medal win at the Tokyo Games, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that they’ll keep spending as much time together as possible before he returns to the NBA for another season on the court.