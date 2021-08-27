Drew Barrymore, 46, Channels Her ‘Never Been Kissed’ Character 22 Years Later — Epic Photo

Drew Barrymore threw it back to 1999 when she was spotted out in New York City channeling Josie Grossie from ‘Never Been Kissed.’

Drew Barrymore proved she’s barely aged a day in 22 years, after she was spotted channeling her iconic character from the 1999 romantic comedy Never Been Kissed. The talk show host, 46, was spotted out in New York City, dressed as Josie Grossie in her signature pink dress with a matching pink scrunchie in her hair — see the photo here. The actress waved gleefully at the cameras, as she donned white heels, and what appeared to be faux braces on her teeth.

In the iconic teen movie, Josie Geller aka Josie Grossie poses as a high school student at her former school to research teenage culture. Drew has actually reprised the iconic character once before on The Drew Barrymore Show when Josie appeared in a November 2020 segment to deliver news headlines. As fans would know, the second season of her talk show returns to the airwaves on September 13.

Drew’s latest dress up came just days after she took to Instagram to show off her 20-pound weight loss in a stunning yellow swimsuit. In the snap, which she shared on August 18, Drew accessorized the one-piece with a colorful swimming cap which was adorned with florals. “Working and playing,” Drew captioned the post, indicating she was filming season two content.

Back in February 2020, Drew shared an Instagram post with her trainer Marnie Alton and opened up about how she helped her become her “best self.” She explained, “This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task,” Drew wrote at the time.

“Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother… We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane!”