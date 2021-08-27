Watch

Drew Barrymore, 46, Channels Her ‘Never Been Kissed’ Character 22 Years Later — Epic Photo

Drew Barrymore arrives at the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 3 at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Six-year-old actress Drew Barrymore, a granddaughter of famed actor John Barrymore, Sr. and co-star in the hit film "E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial," is seen in 1982. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)
Drew Barrymore, center, Henry Thomas, left, and Robert Macnaughton, the young stars of Steven Spielberg's movie "E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial," pose with their People's Choice award after the movie was named favorite Motion Picture at the 9th annual People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Ca., on March 17, 1983. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Actress Drew Barrymore, center, with Sharon Stone, at left, and Allen Garfield at Hollywood screening of "Irreconcilable Differences" on September 24, 1984. (AP Photo/Scott Harms) View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Drew Barrymore threw it back to 1999 when she was spotted out in New York City channeling Josie Grossie from ‘Never Been Kissed.’

Drew Barrymore proved she’s barely aged a day in 22 years, after she was spotted channeling her iconic character from the 1999 romantic comedy Never Been Kissed. The talk show host, 46, was spotted out in New York City, dressed as Josie Grossie in her signature pink dress with a matching pink scrunchie in her hair — see the photo here. The actress waved gleefully at the cameras, as she donned white heels, and what appeared to be faux braces on her teeth.

Drew Barrymore in ‘Never Been Kissed’. Image: Everett Collection

In the iconic teen movie, Josie Geller aka Josie Grossie poses as a high school student at her former school to research teenage culture. Drew has actually reprised the iconic character once before on The Drew Barrymore Show when Josie appeared in a November 2020 segment to deliver news headlines. As fans would know, the second season of her talk show returns to the airwaves on September 13.

Drew’s latest dress up came just days after she took to Instagram to show off her 20-pound weight loss in a stunning yellow swimsuit. In the snap, which she shared on August 18, Drew accessorized the one-piece with a colorful swimming cap which was adorned with florals. “Working and playing,” Drew captioned the post, indicating she was filming season two content.

Drew Barrymore. Image: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Back in February 2020, Drew shared an Instagram post with her trainer Marnie Alton and opened up about how she helped her become her “best self.” She explained, “This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task,” Drew wrote at the time.

“Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother… We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane!”