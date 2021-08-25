Fashion

Simone Biles Rocks Matching Crop Top & Skirt For Mexico Vacation With Friends — Photo

simone biles
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Simone Biles - Women's Balance Beam Final Artistic Gymnastics, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 03 Aug 2021
Simone Biles wins the bronze medal - Women's Balance Beam Final Artistic Gymnastics, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 03 Aug 2021
Simone Biles - Artistic Gymnastic, Women's Team FinalArtistic Gymnastic, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 27 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Simone Biles showed off her incredibly toned abs when she rocked a crop top & matching skirt while on vacation.

Simone Biles, 24, is having a fabulous time while on vacation with her girlfriends in Mexico and her outfits have been absolutely amazing. The Olympic gold medalist rocked a strapless bright green pink and yellow crop top with a matching high-waisted midi skirt. The skirt was ruched at the waist and featured a slit on the side of her toned leg. Her rock-hard abs were on full display and she captioned the photo, “never crabby when I’m here.”

Simone has been absolutely slaying all of her vacation looks and aside from this matching two-piece, she headed out to dinner when she threw on a gold halterneck crop top that just covered her chest, styled with a pair of high-waisted flowy animal print pants.

The gymnast topped her look with a fun messy bun and she posted the photos with the caption, “just over here doin my thang.” Meanwhile, that same day, Simone showed off her gorgeous figure in a tiny white bikini while on the beach. She threw on a spaghetti strap top with matching bottoms and a cute straw fedora.

All of Simone’s outfits while on vacation have been fab and another look we loved was her black and gold bikini. The two-piece featured a strapless color-block top that was cut out in the center paired with matching ruched bottoms. She accessorized her beach look with a plain black bucket hat.

In yet another sexy photo from her trip, Simone rocked a fun rainbow bathing suit. The top featured a low-cut scoop neckline top that was crisscrossed against her abs with matching geometric print bottoms. Simone captioned the sexy swimsuit photos, “on island time.”