Chelsea Houska Shuts Down Trolls Commenting On Her 11-Year-Old Daughter’s Body

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star clapped back at people making inappropriate comments about her little girl during an Instagram Q&A.

Chelsea Houska, 29, went off on people leaving uncalled for comments about her daughter Aubree, 11, on Instagram. The Teen Mom 2 alum was taking fan questions during an Instagram Q&A, when she addressed people who have left “disgusting” comments about her little girl. She posted her response on her Instagram Story on Monday August 23.

Chelsea had posted a photo of herself and Aubree posing on Instagram on Saturday August 21. She captioned the post “My GIRL” with a black heart emoji. The reality star’s daughter was nearly as tall as she is and has grown up so much since Chelsea was featured on Teen Mom 2. Many fans commented how much older Aubree looked in the photos. “You look more like sisters now,” one fan wrote. “She’s gotten so big,” another person commented.

Chelsea took to her Instagram Story to address people who left inappropriate comments. A fan had asked, “Are you surprised by how fast Aubs [is] growing? [Are] you amused by everyone’s reaction to her?” Chelsea responded and said that she does think most people’s reaction is just in good fun. “I did want to answer this because I am amused by everyone’s reactions,” she said in the video. “I know you guys feel like you know Aubree. Someone was like, ‘We’re all her aunties,’ and I thought that was so cute, but I do have one thing I don’t like.”

After noting the reactions that she thinks are sweet, Chelsea did warn people not to mention her daughter’s body. “It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body,” she said. “She’s an 11, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form. It makes me not want to post her.”

Chelsea has been married to her husband Cole DeBoer since 2016. The pair have four children together. Their children are Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 6 months. Aubree’s dad is Chelsea’s ex, Adam Lind. The Teen Mom alum has shared tons of photos of herself and her hubby, as well as occasional photos of her children. Chelsea also left Teen Mom 2 ahead of the 11th season.