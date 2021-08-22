Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma’s 13th Birthday With Sweet Family Pic After Marrying Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram story to share a smiling family photo that featured her husband Blake Shelton and all three of her kids in honor of her son Zuma’s 13th birthday.

Gwen Stefani, 51, is celebrating her middle son Zuma‘s 13th birthday with adorable pics and loving messages! The singer shared a few Instagram posts in honor of the special day on Aug. 21 and one of them featured the cutest family pic, which included her and Zuma posing and smiling along with her other two sons, Kingston, 15, and Apollo, 7, as well as her new husband Blake Shelton, 45. “zuma,” she captioned the pic along with a red heart and cake emoji. “Happy Birthday.”

The doting mom also shared a post that showed off pics of Zuma when he was a baby. “babies grow,” she captioned one, which was featured on her story. “happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby 👶🏻 we love u so much!! gx,” she captioned the other, which was shared on her main page.

Zuma’s dad, Gavin Rossdale, 55, also shared some pics to his Instagram page in honor of his birthday. He also shared a video clip that showed the new teen punching what appeared to be a punching bag made to look like a person. “my sweetest boy turns 13-@zuma_rossdale21 you – young man are the most precious part of my life – thanks for all the light you bring – also head of security position is open 🖤,” he wrote in the sweet caption for it.

Gwen and Gavin’s birthday wishes for Zuma come over a month after Gwen married Blake in a small ceremony at his Oklahoma ranch. Her kids were in attendance and their wedding certificate showed that Kingston and Zuma even signed as witnesses to the exciting event. Blake has been close to the boys since he started dating Gwen in 2015 and has spoken out about his love for them numerous times.

A source also recently told us that Blake is thrilled to officially be the boys’ stepdad after the wedding. “Blake’s so happy to finally make being their stepdad official,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July. “Blake has wanted to be a dad his whole life.”