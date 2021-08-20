Video

Rihanna’s Fans Crack Up As Her Niece, 7, Covers Her Ears To Singer’s Music: ‘She Wants The New Album’

Broadimage/Shutterstock
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: 350 GBP set fee 50pp GBP. Print: Please contact your account manager for pricing. For all other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12248631y) Exclusive - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Exclusive - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrate her billion dollar day, New York, USA - 04 Aug 2021 Rihanna and Rocky make a lot of shopping stops. They start by Rocky going to shop at The Hat Club. They then go to Forbidden Planet to shop for some collectible memorabilia and then go shop for collectible posters. A dinner stop is next in Chinatown on Mott street. Across the street they checked out an arcade place and then headed home. Rihanna did not stop the shopping there
Exclusive All Round - UK Web: set fee 350 GBP 50 pp All other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12244995c) Exclusive - ASAP Rocky and Rihanna go out with friends. The two went out bowling on Essex and Delancey. The couple and some friends then went on to a dinner on Houston Exclusive - Rocky and Rihanna's night out, New York, USA - 02 Aug 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
After Rihanna’s adorable niece binged on her aunt’s music on YouTube, RiRi laid down some discipline – and fans joked that Majesty was ‘rooting for that new album, same as us!’

“and on that note…Siri, you could catch these hands!” Rihanna captioned the video she posted to social media late Thursday/early Friday. In the clip, the 33-year-old singer (and newly crowned billionaire) is issuing some discipline on her 7-year-old niece, Majesty. “Who’s getting banned from YouTube?” Rihanna asks, while “This Is What You Came For,” her collab with Calvin Harris, plays on Majesty’s tablet. Just as the chorus hits, RiRi joins in. “You, ooh, ooh,” she sings while pointing her finger. At this point, Majesty covers her ears. “Who’s getting banned from YouTube?” Rihanna asks again before picking up the tablet. It seems that Majesty was on the official Rihanna YouTube page and was checking out her aunt’s music.

“Majesty is tired like the rest of us we want new music,” tweeted one individual in response to the video. “Poor Majesty!! She’s just rooting for that new album, same as us!” added another. “Majesty wasn’t even alive when Rihanna made music. That’s how long it’s been,” tweeted one commenter, even though that’s not technically true, since Anti dropped in 2016, and Majesty was at least one or two years old. Most of the Twitter comments were like the one @Iambardison tweeted: “even Majesty is done listening to ur old songs, drop that album.”

It was no better on Instagram. “Leave majesty alone!!!” “Girl don’t even know who her Aunty is.” “Imagine getting in trouble by auntie RihRih.” “Imagine Rihanna being your aunt figure and being annoyed by her, lol,” said one commenter. Majesty is the daughter of Rihanna’s cousin, Noella Alstrom, per Briefly, but Rihanna considers Noella her sister, and thus, Majesty is her niece. (For a comprehensive breakdown of Aunties, check out Michael Harriot’s guide at The Root). But, while those commenters remarked about the family drama, most other people on Instagram said the same thing: “Maj looking for new music too.” “She wants new music.” “NOT YOU REMEMBERING YOU HAVE A MUSIC CAREER. TIME TO DROP THE ALBUM THEN!!”

Rihanna and Majesty at Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in 2017 (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Despite all the times Rihanna has told her fans to stop hounding her about the album, they still do. “If one of y’all motherf-ckers ask me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world,” she said in an April 2020 Instagram Live chat. Later that year, while speaking with Access, she would explain why her fans seem so impatient. “[When] I’m working on music, they expect it to come now because, in the past, it’s worked like that. In the past, I’d shoot out an album in three months, but now, I don’t have the luxury of doing that because I have this other baby [her Savage x Fenty lingerie line].”