Kim Kardashian Channels Beyonce In Cowgirl Attire While Riding A Horse In New Photo

Vacation mode continues! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of herself horseback riding on August 20.

Gone out west! Kim Kardashian, 40, showcased her horseback riding skills while channeling Beyonce in her latest Instagram post shared on Friday, Aug. 20. The snap shows the mother-of-four riding horses in a wide-open field with sister Khloe and mom Kris Jenner’s beau, Corey Gamble.

In order to channel true Western vibes, Kim paired a simple black tank and denim bottoms with a blue bandana above her forehead and black sunglasses. Her sister Khloe opted for a similar ensemble but added a straw hat and a bandana covering her mouth. The twinning moment looked as if it were a moment from a pastel painting. With the rolling hills behind them and the scattered clouds, the outing appeared to be so serene. Of course, Kim had the perfect caption for the pic: “City Slickers.”

The pic comes one day after Beyoncé, 39, released her newest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. The collection includes chaps and cow prints and is a nod to Queen Bey’s Texan roots. Perhaps Kim — who used to be friends with Bey and husband Jay-Z through her estranged husband, Kanye West, 44 — was inspired by the new collection that dropped on Aug. 19.

Speaking of Kanye, the rapper and Kim were spotted having lunch together on Aug. 19 in Malibu. Despite filing for divorce six months ago, after seven years of marriage and citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, the duo manages to keep the peace. Since the separation, they’ve continued to support each other in their endeavors as much as possible and co-parenting their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 the best they can.

Earlier this month, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim and Kanye want to maintain “family unity” throughout the divorce proceedings and “have made a pact to support each other.” The insider also said that Kim “wishes it wasn’t like this” regarding her situation with Kanye. “It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will,” the source said.

While the former couple have not spoken out publicly about the status of their marriage, they’ve found a balance that works for them and that’s what matters most.