Selena Gomez Gives Marilyn Monroe Vibes With Big, Blonde Hair As She Rocks Mini Skirt For New ‘Elle’ Cover

selena gomez
Inez & Vinoodh
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez shines as she models a new shoe from sportswear giant, Puma. The 28-year-old star showcases the brand's Cali Star. The sneaker / trainer is "designed for those ready to shine brighter than the rest", the company says. Puma ambassador Selena shows them off as she poses alongside a classic Mercedes car. “You have to go after what you want and follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd by being you,” she said. The Cali Star features a sleek, streetwise silhouette and clean design details and has a shiny metallic accent on the heel. It will be available from PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on January 28th. Credit - Courtesy of PUMA / MEGA. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models Puma's Cali Star. Photo credit: Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729362_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez arrives at the 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Taglyan Complex, in Los Angeles 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez is out in Los Angeles checking out a new office space with friends and the pop star is looking like one badass rocker chic for the occasion. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Javiles / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Selena Gomez channeled Marilyn Monroe for the new September cover of ‘ELLE’ & she looks fabulous with voluminous blonde hair.

Selena Gomez, 29, graced the cover of ELLE’s September 2021 issue, which is the first Latinx issue from the brand. Not only does Selena star on the cover, but she also guest-edited the issue. For the cover and photoshoot, Selena channeled Marilyn Monroe as she stunned with platinum blonde hair that was down in voluminous curls.

selena gomez
Selena Gomez looked fabulous as she graced the cover of ‘ELLE’s’ September 2021 issue rocking a Chanel T-shirt & tweed mini skirt. (Inez & Vinoodh)

For the cover, Sels looked gorgeous lounging on a blue satin bed while wearing head-to-toe Chanel featuring a graphic black T-shirt tucked into a pink tweed skirt and matching jacket. She accessorized her look with choker necklaces from Chanel and Cartier, a pair of black fishnet Falke tights, and bedazzled Giuseppe Zanotti mules.

selena gomez
In another photo from the Latinx issue, Selena looked flawless in an edgy black Louis Vuitton mini dress with fishnet tights & pumps. (Inez & Vinoodh)

The entire shoot was super edgy and another one of our favorite looks from Selena was her sleeveless black Louis Vuitton mini dress which featured silver studs on the bodice. She paired the dress with the same fishnets and Louis Vuitton silver and black pumps.

selena gomez
ONe of our favorite photos from Selena’s shoot was this black & white polka dot Prabal Gurung dress with Commando for Prabal Gurung tights & jewelry from Anita Ko, Chanel & Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons. (Inez & Vinoodh)

Selena’s outfits just kept getting better and better and she looked super old-Hollywood chic when she sat outside by the pool wearing nothing but a turtleneck animal print Brandon Maxwell bodysuit with Wolford fishnets, a cheetah print Eugenia Kim beret, Parley for the Oceans sunglasses, and Amina Muaddi mules.

Aside from all of Selena’s fabulous outfits, it was her glam that truly stole the show. Her hair was down in curls while a thick black cat-eyeliner, long lashes, and bold red lip completed her look.

Considering National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, it’s only right that Selena graced the cover, as she is of Latinx heritage. We cannot wait for the magazine to hit newsstands on August 31st.