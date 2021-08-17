Fashion

Kelsea Ballerini Proudly Poses Cropped Tank & Bikini Bottoms In Ad With ‘Zero Retouching’ – See Photo

Kelsea Ballerini
Aerie
Kelsea Ballerini looked stunning when she want au natural for a new Aerie underwear campaign that was shot completely unretouched.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kelsea Ballerini, 27, it’s that she’s beautiful from the inside out and she proved that when she posed in just her underwear and a bra for a new Aerie campaign that was completely untouched. No photoshop or editing was used to change the photos of Kelsea, who looks stunning in a striped orange bralette and matching high-waisted underwear.

Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini looked stunning in just a bralette & matching underwear for the new #AerieREAL Voices campaign. (Aerie)

Kelsea posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Honestly, if ya would’ve told me a few years ago I’d be in a campaign in my undies with zero retouching…I woulda…[person running away emoji] but I’m proud of the personal growth I’ve had recalibrating my relationship with my body and what feels healthy, strong, and sustainable for myself and lifestyle. vulnerable? yes, but happy. thanks @aerie for having me along for the reallll ride. #AeriePartner #AerieREAL”

kelsea ballerini
The entire photoshoot was unretouched & unedited, showing off Kelsea’s natural beauty. (Aerie)

In the photos for the #AerieREAL Voices campaign, Kelsea is pictured lying down on the floor wearing a beaded choker necklace and matching two-piece underwear set with her toned abs on full display. Her blonde hair was up in a messy ponytail and she had barely any makeup on aside from a drop of mascara.

Also featured in the campaign was the U.S.A. Olympic gymnast, Aly Raisman, who looked just as fabulous in a pair of blue floral leggings and a crop top. We love how the entire campaign was shot showing real girls and real bodies.

Jennifer Foyle, President, Executive Creative Director of AE & Aerie, said in a statement, “As the leader in showcasing real women, Aerie has built a powerful community, which we continue to foster by creating even greater opportunities for our customers’ voices to be heard. The #AerieREAL Voices campaign serves as a global testimony to our brand, as we echo the personal journeys and stories of these incredible and inspiring individuals. Our leading brand platform and strong community, together with amazing product, is solidifying our leadership within the industry.”