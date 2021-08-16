Fashion

Cardi B Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In $600 Pucci Jumpsuit After Dropping ‘Rumors’ With Lizzo

cardi b
Photographer Group/MEGA
Offset, Cardi BHelmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017
A pregnant Cardi B wears a leopard print dress as she and Offset head to BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Cardi B and Rapper Offset attending the 2021 BET Awards earlier in the evening held at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. 27 Jun 2021 Pictured: Cardi B And Offset. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765768_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Cardi B & Offset arrives to Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills. 22 Jan 2021 Pictured: Cardi B & Offset. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728448_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Cardi B looked fabulous when she showed off her growing baby bump in a skintight patterned jumpsuit.

Cardi B, 28, has been showing off her growing baby bump in a slew of sexy outfits lately and her most recent look may just be our favorite. She looked amazing when she showed off her bump in a skintight Emilio Pucci jumpsuit. The one-piece spaghetti strap suit hugged her curvy frame perfectly while the low-cut scoop neckline revealed ample cleavage. The jumpsuit retails for $580 and has a cool blue geometric pattern all over it. Cardi accessorized her look with a pair of black patent leather sandals and massively long nails.

Cardi posted a video of herself in the jumpsuit in the store and as she posed she is rapping to her new song, ‘Rumors,’ which she just dropped with Lizzo, 33. After the duo released their single, Lizzo caught a lot of backlash from body-shamers who came after her and she broke down on Instagram live where she started hysterically crying.

Cardi immediately came to Lizzo’s defense saying, “When you stand up for yourself, they claim you’re problematic and sensitive. When you don’t, they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, or plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember, these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

We love that Cardi came to Lizzo’s defense and Cardi is so confident in her own skin, that it was definitely a breath of fresh air to hear her shut down haters.

Related Gallery

Cardi B: See Photos Of Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks

(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing a Moschino by Jeremy Scott top and skirt arrives at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing Moschino poses in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)