See Pic

Jason Momoa Reunites With His ‘GoT’ ‘Khaleesi’ Emilia Clarke: ‘Moon Of My Life’

Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Coni Momoa, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lola Iolani Momoa. Coni Momoa, from left, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, and Lola Iolani Momoa arrive at the premiere of "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Aquaman", Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2018
Jason Momoa BUILD Speaker Series, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2018
Jason Momoa Entertainment Weekly party, Comic-Con International, San Diego, USA - 21 Jul 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Khal Drogo and his Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen reunited! The former on-screen ‘GoT couple snapped some cute photos at a recent birthday party.

Jason Momoa, 41, and Emilia Clarke, 34, are unforgettable as Khal Drogo and the Khaleesi on season one of Game of Thrones! The former co-stars reunited for a series of adorable photos shared to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 14. The Aquaman actor looked over-the-moon to reunite with the British born actress at a recent birthday party, dubbing his friend the “moon of his life” in a caption. Emilia was all smiles as she sat on Jason’s lap for the fun moment!

“You are wonderful … love [you] forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes,” he wrote, adding “happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j” — presumably for GoT‘s co-creator and showrunner David Benioff. Emilia also shared some of the photos to her own account, showing the same amount of love for Jason in the comments! “When your sun and stars rolls into town,” she began, referencing a line from the series. “…you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. @prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived,” she hilariously signed off.

The two actors helped put the series, which was based on George R. R. Martin‘s series of books A Song of Ice and Fire, on the map back in 2011. The on-screen couple were wed after an arranged marriage set up by Daenerys sinister older brother Viserys. In the storyline, Viserys was plotting his own takeover of the Iron Throne — and required Khal’s (Jason) large army to support. Upon the marriage, Daenerys — also known as the mother of Dragons — took the role of Khaleesi, which is Queen of the Dothraki people. While Jason’s role was limited to just a season, the two had several very steamy love scenes on the show that fans still talk about.

In real life, of course, Jason is happily married to his stunning wife Lisa Bonet, 53. The longtime couple are parents to daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12. Jason is also stepdad to Lisa’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, 32, whom she shares with ex Lenny Kravitz. Meanwhile, Emilia was last romantically linked to Charlie McDowell in 2018, but the two split in 2019.

Related Gallery

Emilia Clarke -- Pics Of The 'Game Of Thrones' Actress

*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Spotted in near 30 degree heat, the English Actress Emilia Clarke looked smoking hot, out in the sweltering London sunshine. Emilia who is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the hugely popular TV Series, 'Game Of Thrones' donned her floral patterned top with white mini shorts that showcased her slender legs as the actress raised the temperatures even further as she took her cute pet pooch to the park. Pictured: Emilia Clarke BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emilia Clarke Kering Talks: Women in Motion, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 15 May 2018
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by HBO/BSkyB/Kobal/Shutterstock (10222109cf) Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen 'Game of Thrones' TV Show Season 8 - 2019 Nine noble families fight for control over the mythical lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for thousands of years.