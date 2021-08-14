See Pic

KJ Apa’s Pregnant Girlfriend Clara Berry Shows Off Bare Baby Bump Heading To Cole Sprouse’s Birthday

KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry were spotted leaving his ‘Riverdale’ co-star Cole Sprouse’s birthday party in Los Feliz and she had her baby bump on full display while wearing a crop top and open over shirt.

KJ Apa, 24, and his pregnant girlfriend Clara Berry, 27, were all smiles while enjoying a night out in the early morning hours of Aug. 14. The Riverdale star and the brunette beauty showed off casual yet stylish clothing, including an outfit that let her bare baby bump peek out, while leaving his co-star Cole Sprouse‘s birthday party in Los Feliz, CA. He had his arm around her as they walked while he wore a white T-shirt, jeans, and yellow sneakers, and she donned a graphic colorful long-sleeved jacket over a leopard print crop top, matching loose drawstring pants, and white sneakers.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry leaving Cole Sprouse’s birthday party on Aug. 14. (BACKGRID)

KJ was also rocking a mustache during the fun outing and some of his his highlighted hair hung on his forehead. Clara had her long locks down and parted in the middle and at one point, she leaned in with her head turned toward her hunky beau.

KJ and Clara’s latest outing comes almost three months after they announced they were expecting their first child together on social media. The proud mom-to-be shared a series of photos of herself flaunting her bare baby bump in different poses while wearing a fashionable long sleeved top and matching pants, in an Instagram post. KJ also took to his own Instagram to share a photo of both of them sitting on a couch as he held up his phone and she played with his hair while showing off her bare bump.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

The soon-to-be parents are getting set to welcome their little one after dating for over a year. They were first romantically linked in Dec. 2019 when KJ admitted he was “in love,” in a WIRED interview. Around two months later, he shared a photo of the two of them kissing for the first time, confirming Clara was the lucky lady he was involved with.

After that, they regularly posted about each other on various occasions, including a story post KJ shared in honor of his lady love’s birthday in Dec. 2020. The post showed a cozy pic of them hugging each other and he sweetly captioned it with, “Happy birthday my love.”