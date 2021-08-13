Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Daisy Dukes & White Crop Top After Going Public With Austin Butler Romance — Photos

Lily-Rose Depp showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of daisy dukes while out in New York City on August 12.

Lily-Rose Depp, 22, braced herself for the heatwave in New York City when she ran errands while wearing a pair of denim short shorts. The model and daughter of Johnny Depp opted to wear a pair of low-rise, light-wash Levi’s 501 Shorts with a white spaghetti strap Brandy Melville Taylor Cropped Tank Top. She accessorized her casual outfit with a pair of chunky Chanel CC Sock Cotton Sneakers, Chanel Rectangle Tortoise Sunglasses, and a Prada Tessuto Shoulder Bag.

Lily’s cute ensemble comes on the heels of her going public with beau, Austin Butler, 29. The couple looked madly in love as they shared a passionate kiss while out in London together last week. For their date, they went out to dinner and then went on a romantic walk afterward, and we totally stan this sexy couple.

This summer, Lily has been rocking a slew of fabulous looks and daisy dukes seems to be her go-to outfit. She was out in Paris back in July with her mother, Vanessa Paradis, when Lily threw on a pair of high-waisted bright blue distressed Levi’s 501 Shorts with a tiny cream tank top. She topped her look off with a Chanel Classic Flap Mini Pink Bag, Chanel Rectangle Tortoise Sunglasses, and bright red Repetto Paris Farrah Block Heel Pumps.

Another one of our favorite daisy dukes looks from her was when she was out in NYC in June rocking yet another pair of light-wash Levi’s 501 Shorts with a white eyelet top that was open in the front showing off her toned abs. She accessorized with her go-to Chanel sunglasses and a Prada Tessuto Shoulder Bag.