Channing Tatum Shares Shirtless Mirror Selfie As He Wraps On Rom-Com With Sandra Bullock – Photo

Channing Tatum looked unbelievably sexy when he posted a shirtless selfie after wrapping up filming his new rom-com movie.

Channing Tatum, 41, never ceases to amaze us with his incredible figure and he posted a seriously sexy mirror selfie. The actor just wrapped up filming his new rom-com movie, Lost City Of D, where he stars alongside Sandra Bullock, 57. Channing posted a slideshow of black and white photos to his Instagram and he looks hotter than ever while completely shirtless getting a haircut.

Channing posted the photos with the caption, “And just like that… our 1st Charlie yells ‘and that’s a wrap’… and i feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off. And now time… time for all the things. Mine time. Getting back to me before the next creative adventure into someone and somewhere else. I’m so happy and easy right now. Breathing and gonna indulge in this life I’ve been blessed with. Be easy.”

If there’s one thing for sure about Channing, it’s that he is not shy about posting shirtless photos and just recently he posted a photo of him and his daughter Everly, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. He looked amazing while on the beach where he shows off his rock-hard 12-pack abs in nothing but a black bathing suit.

Don’t worry though – because there are going to be a lot of sexy scenes in his upcoming movie and he posted a sneak peek earlier in the summer as he posed completely nude while taking a mirror selfie. He captioned the naked photo, saying, “You know when you in the make-up trailer a**hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s**t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie. And yes I’m flexing so hard I got a cramp.”