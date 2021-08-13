See Pics

Amelia Hamlin Slays In Baby Blue Crop Top & Matching Fitted Bike Shorts: ’50 Shades Of Blue’

Amelia Hamlin rocked a baby blue crop top and fitted bike short set from yoga brand Alo in a series of new snapshots.

Allow Amelia Hamlin to make the case for a good crop top and bike short set. The model, 20, rocked a baby blue crop top and bike shorts in the same dreamy hue and documented the look on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 13. She posed in the series of snapshots against the backdrop of the scenic outdoors.

“50 shades of blue,” Amelia captioned with a blue heart emoji. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin tagged the brand behind the set, Alo Yoga.

The snapshots come after Amelia’s famous reality TV star mom revealed that despite her initial reservations, she is, in fact, alright about her daughter’s relationship with a much older Scott Disick, who is 38. Lisa appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and said she was “thrilled” her daughter is happy.

“How do you think I feel?” Lisa said when asked about the relationship. “Listen, I will say this: Amelia’s very happy right now and you really want your kids to be happy, so Harry and I are very thrilled that she’s happy.” The two also share daughter Delilah, 23, together. The comments are a major departure from Lisa’s previous comments on an episode of RHOBH.

In a June episode of the show, Lisa recalled the “WTF” moment when she learned about the coupling to her co-star Erika Jayne. Explaining that her daughter initially told her that she and Scott were just friends, Lisa said, “She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids. Hello? I’m a lot nervous about it.” (Scott shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.)

She revealed that her husband Harry has been “more calm about it,” but it has been more difficult for her to come to terms with. “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right?” Lisa said in the episode. “It’s a phase. Whatever. I don’t want to bring attention to it.” When Kyle Richards remarked that Scott is “too damn old,” Lisa shouted in response, “I know!”

The age gap between the two have been the source of controversy, indeed, but a source previously told HollywoodLife that Scott is not “bothered” by it. “He really couldn’t care less what people think,” the source said. “All that matters to him is what his inner circle thinks. His friends and loved ones are fine with it and his kids really like Amelia so that’s what counts to him.”