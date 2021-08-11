Interview

Joshua Bassett Admits He Experienced Homophobia After Coming Out: It ‘Put Things In Perspective’

Joshua Bassett Warner Music's Pre-Grammys Party, Arrivals, Hollywood Athletic Club, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jan 2020
Joshua Bassett pose at the Disney + launch event promoting "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" at the London West Hollywood hotel on in West Hollywood, Calif Disney+ Launch Event Portrait Session, West Hollywood, USA - 19 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ star Joshua Bassett is opening up about coming out as queer and how he feels about sexuality.

Joshua Bassett, 20, faced speculation about his sexuality in May after a video of him calling Harry Styles “hot” went viral. And because of that chatter, Joshua decided it’d be best to release a statement and say that he was still “figuring out” who he is. But shortly thereafter, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star did an interview and proudly proclaimed he is “happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, because they embrace all.”

Now, just a couple months later, he’s on the front September cover of Attitude Magazine and opening up about coming out and why he’s not putting pressure on himself to wear a label. “I never really questioned it [how I felt]. It just was, if that makes sense. That’s something that I think is really cool about this generation, and the generation to follow; that you don’t need a box, and you don’t need to be put in a box,” he explained. ”But I would say that it definitely took a lot of time to realize that.”

Joshua Bassett (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Sadly, not everyone’s been super supportive of Joshua’s journey. And he faced a bit of homophobia after coming out. “This was the first time where I was subjected to a lot of homophobia. You know, I seem ‘straight’ to everyone I meet, pretty much, and I have had to see that [homophobia] first-hand. Seeing that put things into perspective, of how far along we aren’t yet; I thought we were a lot further on than we are,” he said.

Related Gallery

'HSMTMTS' Season 2 -- Photos Of Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & More

“On the flip side of all that are the responses I’ve gotten from people saying, ‘I’ve never had somebody put into words exactly how I feel.’ Or, ‘Thank you so much for helping me be seen.’ Or, ‘I can’t be who I am around my family, but because of you I feel a little bit safer, a little bit more at home,'” he added. “That makes it all worth it. People can hate me forever and say the nastiest thing possible, but it will not change a thing, because you need to stand tall and face those people as an advocate for all the people without a voice.”

“Ultimately, all that garbage melts away from one story, let alone thousands of people telling me I’ve changed their life – which is wild, but a crazy honor,” he concluded.