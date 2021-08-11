Fashion

Angela Bassett, 62, Rocks Jean Shorts & An Empowering T-Shirt To Run Errands — Photo

angela bassett
4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* "9-1-1" actress Angela Bassett seen shopping at Whole Foods in Los Angeles. Angela makes history as the highest-paid black actress in TV history. The actress is making $450,000. per episode. Pictured: Angela Bassett BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: 350 GBP set fee 50pp GBP. Print: Please contact your account manager for pricing. For all other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12248631y) Exclusive - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Exclusive - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrate her billion dollar day, New York, USA - 04 Aug 2021 Rihanna and Rocky make a lot of shopping stops. They start by Rocky going to shop at The Hat Club. They then go to Forbidden Planet to shop for some collectible memorabilia and then go shop for collectible posters. A dinner stop is next in Chinatown on Mott street. Across the street they checked out an arcade place and then headed home. Rihanna did not stop the shopping there
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go hand in hand during Miami date night. Rihanna displayed her famous legs wearing tiny denim shorts with a flame-inspired blouse during the outing. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Angela Bassett showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of jean shorts & an empowering T-shirt while running errands in LA.

Angela Bassett, 62, looked fabulous when she was running errands in LA on August 10. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she threw on a pair of high-waisted, skintight white denim shorts that were completely cut out on the front and had frayed hems. Tucked into her shorts, she rocked a super empowering bright yellow T-shirt that read, “Black Women Glow Differently.”

angela bassett
Angela Bassett showed off her toned legs in a pair of tight white jean shorts with an empowering yellow T-shirt tucked in, while grocery shopping in LA on Aug. 10. (4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

Angela accessorized her casual outfit with an oversized mustard yellow tote bag, nude gladiator sandals, a black zippered face mask, and massive gold hoops. While we loved her accessories, it was her glam that stole the show. She had her shoulder-length brown hair down in waves with front bangs covering her forehead.

What we love most about Angela is that she’s always making a statement – whether she’s dressed up or down – and that’s exactly what she did when she rocked this T-shirt. When Angela isn’t dressed casually, she is usually dressed to the nines on the red carpet.

Related Gallery

Stars Over 40 In Daisy Dukes

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* "9-1-1" actress Angela Bassett seen shopping at Whole Foods in Los Angeles. Angela makes history as the highest-paid black actress in TV history. The actress is making $450,000. per episode. Pictured: Angela Bassett BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy. Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine. Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82. Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez poses for a photo with Miami Beach police. 09 Jun 2021 Pictured: Jennifer lopez. Photo credit: Miami Beach police/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA761224_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Back on April 25, Angela slayed the red carpet at the Oscars when she donned a bright red Alberta Ferretti gown. The floor-length gown hugged her toned framed perfectly while a plunging slit on the front of the skirt revealed her amazing legs. The off-the-shoulder dress had massive poofy slaves and a gorgeous train in the back that flowed behind her.

She topped her look off with diamond jewels, a bright blue eyeshadow, and her hair parted in the middle and straight back and down.