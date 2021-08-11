Angela Bassett, 62, Rocks Jean Shorts & An Empowering T-Shirt To Run Errands — Photo

Angela Bassett showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of jean shorts & an empowering T-shirt while running errands in LA.

Angela Bassett, 62, looked fabulous when she was running errands in LA on August 10. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she threw on a pair of high-waisted, skintight white denim shorts that were completely cut out on the front and had frayed hems. Tucked into her shorts, she rocked a super empowering bright yellow T-shirt that read, “Black Women Glow Differently.”

Angela accessorized her casual outfit with an oversized mustard yellow tote bag, nude gladiator sandals, a black zippered face mask, and massive gold hoops. While we loved her accessories, it was her glam that stole the show. She had her shoulder-length brown hair down in waves with front bangs covering her forehead.

What we love most about Angela is that she’s always making a statement – whether she’s dressed up or down – and that’s exactly what she did when she rocked this T-shirt. When Angela isn’t dressed casually, she is usually dressed to the nines on the red carpet.

Back on April 25, Angela slayed the red carpet at the Oscars when she donned a bright red Alberta Ferretti gown. The floor-length gown hugged her toned framed perfectly while a plunging slit on the front of the skirt revealed her amazing legs. The off-the-shoulder dress had massive poofy slaves and a gorgeous train in the back that flowed behind her.

She topped her look off with diamond jewels, a bright blue eyeshadow, and her hair parted in the middle and straight back and down.