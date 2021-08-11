‘AGT’ Recap: First Quarterfinals Results Revealed & Nightbirde Makes A Surprise Appearance

The first results of the ‘AGT’ quarterfinals were revealed during the August 11 live show. Only 7 acts were able to move forward to the semi-finals, which meant 5 acts were sent home.

The time has come for the first eliminations of the season 16 quarterfinals on America’s Got Talent. Twelve acts hit the stage on August 10, and only 7 acts made it to the semi-finals. The August 11 episode featured the returns of past winners Brandon Leake and Darci Lynn Farmer. They both wowed the judges and the audience with their performances.

But let’s get down to business. The first acts called were 1aChord and Gangstagrass. It was no surprise that 1aChord was the first act to make it to the season 16 semi-finals. Their quarterfinals performance proved they are one of the top acts of the season.

‘AGT’ Results Revealed

Next, The Canine Stars, Gina Brillon, and Sethward were called. It would have been a very sad day if Sethward had made it to the semifinals, but he thankfully did not. Gina was the lucky (and most deserving) act of this group. “Am I actually having this moment?” she asked as she cried.

America’s Got Talent had us shaking when Terry Crews named Peter Rosalita and Jimmie Herrod as the next acts who were facing off. However, they both managed to make it to the semi-finals. Peter and Jimmie adorably gave each other a high-five after the reveal. “I feel so grateful to God,” Peter gushed.

The final acts called before the last reveal were Dustin Tavella and Matt Johnson. Dustin will be bringing his magician act to the stage for another attempt at making it to the finale. He made it to the semi-finals. Escape artist Matt Johnson was sent home.

The next to last reveal of this results show was the Instant Save. It was down to Madilyn Bailey, Kabir Singh, and Beyond Belief Dance Company. This week’s Instant Save was Kabir! With only one spot left, it was down to the judges to choose between Madilyn and Beyond Belief. The vote was split between the judges, so it went to America’s vote. Madilyn made it to the semi-finals!

Nightbirde Update

During the episode, Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde made an appearance via Zoom. She had to drop out of the competition because her cancer took a “turn for the worse.” Simon revealed that he had spoken to Nightbirde a few times and stressed that she did not let anyone down when she left the show. “Even though you haven’t competed, you’ve already won,” he said.

Simon began to tear up as he continued to talk to the young singer. “I cannot say thank you enough for the opportunity to have a moment to share my story,” she said. Nightbirde said this show was the “most beautiful thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”