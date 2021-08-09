Bella Hadid Rocks Low-Rise Jeans & Crop Top While Running Errands In NYC — Pics

Bella Hadid showed off her toned abs in a pair of low-rise jeans & a kissy lips crop top while out in NYC on Aug. 7.

If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, 24, it’s that she’s always showing off her rock-hard abs in some sort of crop top and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in NYC on August 7. The supermodel looked fabulous when she threw on a sleeveless white top with pink kissy lips all over it. She styled the tiny top with a pair of low-rise baggy black jeans.

Bella accessorized her casually sexy look with a Marlboro Lizard Rock Hat, a pair of black Adidas Samba Sneakers, a Shay Pave Diamond Pinky Ring, a Bvlgari Ruby Diamond Chain Necklace, a black face mask, and a Cartier Panthere De Cartier Mini Watch.

Bella’s been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, one of our favorite outfits from her recently was when she was out in NYC on Aug. 1. She donned a sheer black and white patterned long-sleeve Susamusa Floral Shirt that was completely open on her stomach and only covered her chest. She styled the top with the matching Susamusa Floral Skirt. To top off her look, she wore black Prada Leather Chunky Lug-Sole Boots, Chanel Black Logo Sunglasses, and a La Manso Rikki Caracola Ring.

When Bella isn’t rocking stylish outfits, she is usually wearing lingerie or swimsuits on social media. Just last week, she posted a slideshow of four photos as she wore a lavender Calvin Klein lingerie set featuring an underwire push-up bra and a pair of matching high-waisted sheer underwear.