Kate Hudson Wears Tie-Front Top On Romantic Stroll Through Italy With BF Danny Fujikawa — Photos

Kate Hudson looked fabulous in a tie-front crop top styled with a maxi skirt while on vacation in Italy with beau, Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson, 42, has been vacationing in Europe all summer and her outfits have just gotten better and better. Her latest look while out on a romantic stroll in Florence, Italy with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, 35, may just be our favorite. Kate donned a short-sleeve gray tie-front crop top with a plunging neckline, paired with a high-waisted pink and purple sparkly pleated maxi skirt.

Kate’s toned abs were on full display in her tiny top and she accessorized with a pair of heels and a tan blazer which she draped over her shoulders. Meanwhile, earlier that day, she opted for a dressed-down look, wearing the same shirt but swapping her skirt for a pair of high-waisted black pleated flowy pants.

We have been loving all of Kate’s European outfits and just last week she rocked yet another boho-chic ensemble. She posted a stunning photo of herself on July 30, standing against a bright yellow wall a powder blue underwire bikini top with a high-waisted sheer white flowy midi skirt. Kate topped her look off with a pair of chunky sneakers, a wide-brim black straw visor, and a cool handheld fan.

Aside from her flowy maxi skirts, Kate has been showing off her incredibly toned figure in a slew of sexy bikinis. The actress rocked another blue bikini while lounging on a yacht with Danny and her 17-year-old son Ryder on July 15. Kate posted a photo of the three of them in their bathing suits chowing down on a veggie platter with the caption, “Greece we love you.” In the photo, she rocked a blue and white striped bikini which also featured an underwire.