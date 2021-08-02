Tom Girardi Steps Out With Black Eye In 1st Photos Since Split From Erika Jayne

Tom Girardi has finally surfaced for the first time in over a year amid his legal woes and divorce from ‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne.

Tom Girardi, 82, was pictured with an alleged black eye while out with a mystery woman on Tuesday, August 2. The sighting also marks the first time Tom’s been since in over a year amid the disgraced lawyer’s legal woes and divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, 50, so the new photos are eliciting a lot of chatter amongst Bravo fans.

As you can see in THE PHOTOS HERE, Tom also appears to have lost weight. He’s also wearing wearing an oversized blue polo and baggy khaki shorts, which is a big difference from what fans have seen him wear in the past.

At this time, it’s not yet clear how Tom sustained his injury, but on RHOBH, Erika claimed that Tom’s health was declining in the months leading up to their Nov. 2020 split. She also recently talked about a 2017 car accident that allegedly left him unconscious for 12 hours. She also claimed his eyesight had been deteriorating.

After Erika filed for divorce from Tom, he was placed under a conservatorship overseen by his brother as a result of what his family described as a “major neurocognitive disorder” in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Tom was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in March.

Tom is currently being sued by his former legal partners, as well as a number of clients, who all allege that he misappropriated their money. He and Erika are also being sued for allegedly using their divorce to hide assets meant for victims of Lion Air Flight 610. Both cases are ongoing.

Want more? Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo, as Erika has been dropping major details about her divorce from Tom — including allegations of hiding assets and whether she knew anything about his legal woes before the split.