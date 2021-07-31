Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Black Sweatpants That Read ‘Empathy’ In Venice With Mom Angelina

Mother-daughter duo Angelia Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have stepped out in Italy. The pair looked casual as they arrived at an airport in Venice.

Angelina Jolie has jetted off on a European getaway with her kids, and was most recently spotted at an airport in Venice with her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The teenager cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and matching black sweatpants, which featured a graphic design reading ‘Empathy.’ She also carried a black backpack and completed the look with a classic pair of black Vans sneakers. Of course, she donned a blue protective face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Her mom looked chic in a beige, double-breasted trench coat, which she paired with black slacks and brown slip-on mules. She styled her raven tresses in an effortless blowout, and wore a pair of dark-rimmed shades. The Maleficent actress was seen wearing a sparkly gown earlier in the day, as she toured the iconic Italian city.

Prior to arriving in Venice, she enjoyed a getaway to Paris with Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, along with Shiloh. The family of five was seen together on July 23 heading to dinner at a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower. As fans would know, the A-lister winner is also mom to Vivienne, 13, and Maddox, 19, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57. The two stars have been embroiled in a gnarly custody battle for years, however earlier in the year Judge John Ouderkirk tentatively granted Brad joint custody of the kids.

Nevertheless, Angelina fought that decision, and took the case to California’s Second District Court of Appeal to have Judge Ouderkirk removed. Her efforts ultimately paid off, as a panel of three appellate judges revealed they had reversed a previous court’s ruling on July 23. Brad’s spokesperson responded to the legal development, telling HollywoodLife in a statement, “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue, but the facts haven’t changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge – and the many experts who testified – to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.”