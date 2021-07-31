See Pics

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Black Sweatpants That Read ‘Empathy’ In Venice With Mom Angelina

shiloh
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Mother-daughter duo Angelia Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have stepped out in Italy. The pair looked casual as they arrived at an airport in Venice.

Angelina Jolie has jetted off on a European getaway with her kids, and was most recently spotted at an airport in Venice with her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The teenager cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and matching black sweatpants, which featured a graphic design reading ‘Empathy.’ She also carried a black backpack and completed the look with a classic pair of black Vans sneakers. Of course, she donned a blue protective face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

shiloh
Shiloh and Angelina. Image: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Her mom looked chic in a beige, double-breasted trench coat, which she paired with black slacks and brown slip-on mules. She styled her raven tresses in an effortless blowout, and wore a pair of dark-rimmed shades. The Maleficent actress was seen wearing a sparkly gown earlier in the day, as she toured the iconic Italian city.

Prior to arriving in Venice, she enjoyed a getaway to Paris with Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, along with Shiloh. The family of five was seen together on July 23 heading to dinner at a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower. As fans would know, the A-lister winner is also mom to Vivienne, 13, and Maddox, 19, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57. The two stars have been embroiled in a gnarly custody battle for years, however earlier in the year Judge John Ouderkirk tentatively granted Brad joint custody of the kids.

angelina
Angelina with her kids. Image: Marksman / MEGA

Nevertheless, Angelina fought that decision, and took the case to California’s Second District Court of Appeal to have Judge Ouderkirk removed. Her efforts ultimately paid off, as a panel of three appellate judges revealed they had reversed a previous court’s ruling on July 23. Brad’s spokesperson responded to the legal development, telling HollywoodLife in a statement, “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue, but the facts haven’t changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge – and the many experts who testified – to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.”